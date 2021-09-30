EAST KERN – Well, week five has ended in the world of East Kern high school fall sports and as week six comes and goes, we have the latest scores and standings from around the area. Here’s the latest in the world of high school fall sports.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity volleyball team (3-5 overall and 4th in the High Desert League) played the Frazier Mountain Falcons on Sept. 21st and came home with a win by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-8); the ladies then hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 23rd and came away from the match with a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-22, 22-2, 25-15 and 25-17), which puts the ‘Cats at 4-6 overall and 5th in the High Desert League when they take on Calif. City on Sept. 28th. The Bobcats Varsity football team traveled to Big Bear on Sept. 25th and came home with a loss by a final score of 24-14, which puts the football team at 2-3 overall and 1st in the High Desert League when they take on Desert on Oct. 1st: scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity volleyball team traveled to Bishop to take on the Broncos on Sept. 22nd and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (13-25, 17-25 and 13-25); they then traveled to Kern Valley on Sept. 23rd and came home with another loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (7-25, 22-25, 25,19 and 21-25). The Ravens are 1-11 overall and 7th in the High Desert League when they take on Boron on Sept. 28th then volley with Rosamond at home on Sept. 30th. The Ravens Varsity football team (0-1 overall and tied for 1st in the High Desert League) traveled to Mira Monte on Sept. 24th (no score reported) then traveled to Bishop on Oct. 1st: scores and updated standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions Varsity volleyball team played their last game of a neutral tournament on Sept. 18th against the Mojave Mustangs and came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-21 and 25-21); the Scorpions are 2-4 overall and currently 8th in the High Desert League when they host Frazier Mountain on Sept. 28th. The Scorpions Varsity football team (0-2 overall and tied for 1st in the High Desert League) is slated to take on Boron on Oct. 1st then travel to Bishop on Oct. 8th; scores and updated standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity volleyball team played the Lancaster Eagles in a neutral tournament on Sept. 17th and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-8 and 25-10), they then took on the Rosamond Roadrunners and came away with another loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-9 and 25-6.) The Mustangs then played the Eastside Lions on Sept. 18th and lost again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-6 and 25-14) then lost to the Desert Scorpions in the final game of the tournament by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-21 and 25-21). The Mustangs then traveled to Lee Vining on Sept. 25th (no score reported), which puts them 0-7 overall and 7th in the Hi-Lo League when they travel to Lone Pine on Oct. 4th. The Mustangs Varsity football team (no standings reported) is scheduled to play their first home game of the season against the Desert Christian Knights on Oct. 1st; scores and updated standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity volleyball team traveled to Kern Valley on Sept. 21st (no score reported); the Varsity team is 7-5-1 overall and 1st in the High Desert League when they travel to Mammoth to take on the Huskies on Sept. 29th before returning to the high desert to take on Calif. City on Sept. 30th.The Runners Varsity football team (0-3 overall and 1st in the High Desert League) is slated to take on Kern Valley at home on Oct. 1st: scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV and Varsity volleyball teams hosted the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Sept. 21st where the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (14-25, 10-25 and 22-25), the JV and Varsity teams then traveled to Independence on Sept. 23rd (no score reported for the JV team) and the Varsity team came home with a win by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (25-20, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-23). The Warriors are 10-5 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League when they travel to Bakersfield Christian on Sept. 28th then host Golden Valley on Sept. 30th before traveling to West on Oct. 5th. The Warriors JV (3-2 overall) and Varsity (2-3 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League) football teams are slated to take on Ridgeview at home on Oct. 1st then travel to Independence on Oct. 8th: scores and updates standings in our next report.
