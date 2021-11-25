EAST KERN – Well, high school basketball season has officially begun for East Kern County teams as they battle for a spot in the CIF playoffs later in the post-season. Here’s the latest from around the world of high school basketball according to MaxPreps.
BORON - The Boron Bobcats traveled to Little Rock to take on the Lobos on Nov. 15th where the Varsity girls came home with a by a final score of 50-8 according to a proud parent of one of the players and the Varsity boys came home with a huge loss by a final score of 96-18. The Bobcats return to the court when they host Excelsior on Nov. 29th: scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Ravens teams traveled to Little Rock in their first game of the regular season on Nov. 18th to take on the Lobos; the Varsity boys traveled to North and took on the Stars on Nov. 15th and came home with a loss by a final score of 75-16. The Ravens JV boys are scheduled to take on the Highland Scots on Nov. 19th: scores in our next report.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions Varsity girls are slated to take on Little Rock in their first game of the season on Nov. 23rd while the JV boys are set to take on Antelope Valley in their first game of the season on Nov. 29th; meanwhile, the Varsity boys traveled to Arvin to take on the Bears on Nov. 15th in their first game of the season and came home with a huge win by a final score of 55-28.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs are scheduled to travel to Boron for their first game of the season when they play the Bobcats in the annual Bob D. Lackey Basketball Tournament on Dec. 3rd while the Varsity boys travel to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 6th.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity boys traveled to Vasquez on Nov. 15th for their first game of the season and came home with a win by a final score of 93-12 then traveled to Arvin to take on the Bears on Nov. 16th and came home with a win by a final score of 86-41; the Varsity boys and girls hosted the Desert Christian Knights on Nov. 17th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors Varsity girls hosted Palmdale on Nov. 17th while the Varsity boys traveled to Palmdale according to MaxPreps; scores in our next report.
