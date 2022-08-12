EAST KERN COUNTY - Hey there all you sports fans, well summer has wound down and it's time once again for area schools to begin; which includes the season openers for high school volleyball. Here are the season openers for the Eastern Kern County high school volleyball teams according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity volleyball team take on Vasquez in Bobcat Country on August 16th for their season opener then travel to AV on Aug 17th before traveling on to Vasquez on August 23rd; scores for the Aug 16th and Aug 17th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity volleyball team travel to Antelope Valley High School to take on the Antelopes on Aug 18th in their season opener then travel to Highland on Aug 31st before returning home to play Rosamond on Sept. 6th scores for the Aug 18th matchup in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity volleyball team travels to Little Rock on Aug 25th for their season opener then return home to take on Antelope Valley on Sept 2nd; scores from the Aug. 25th matchup in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity volleyball team take on Antelope Valley inside the Mustang Corral on Aug 23rd for their season opener, they then take on Baker Sept 6th; scores from the August 23rd game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners Varsity volleyball team travel to Lancaster to take on the Antelope Valley Antelopes in their season opener on Aug 16th then travel to Palmdale on Aug 19th and returned home to play Little Rock on Aug 23rd; scores from the August 16th and 19th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors Varsity volleyball team take on the Burroughs High School Burros in Ridgecrest on Aug 18th for their season opener; the Varsity team take on South Aug 19th and 20th for a tournament; scores from the Aug 18th season opener and the tournaments in our next report.
