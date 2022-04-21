At approximately 9:03 AM (4/21/22) the California City Fire Department received notification that 2 students came in contact with an unknown substance near the bathrooms on campus.
The California City Fire Department and the California City Police Department are currently at the High School with the unknown substance isolated away from students and staff. At this time there is no evacuation of students or staff from the campus. Students will be on a soft-lockdown and remain in class rooms so firefighters can mitigate the incident. The administration building has been evacuated due to the unknown substance being relocated to the administration building prior to first responders arrival.
A Hazardous Material Unit has been requested from Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department to assist with identifying the unknown substance and properly disposing of it.
Again: the school is not being evacuated; students have been placed on a modified lock-down. This is an advisory to why CCFD, CCPD, and Edwards FD is currently at the California City High School.
We will update this feed as details become available.
