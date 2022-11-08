Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well, the first round of the 2022 CIF Championship playoffs have started and we just happen to have all the scores and advancements for East Kern County teams in the bracket according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team traveled to Woodlake for the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs; the Bobcats came home with a loss by a final score of 35-21 which knocked them out of their bid for the championship. The Bobcats ended their season at 5-6 overall and 2nd (3-1) in the High Desert League. Congratulations to the Bobcats for a very well-played season and making it to the first round of the playoffs.
MOJAVE - Update to last weeks scoring for the Mustangs; the Mustangs took on Desert Christian on Oct. 28th and lost by Forfeit and ended their regular season at 0-7 overall. Congratulations to the Mustangs for a well played regular season.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors Varsity team took on Mt. Whitney at home in a non-conference game on Nov. 4th in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Championship playoffs and came away with a win by a final score of 37-14 which takes them to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs against Sunnyside on Nov. 10th; scores and advancement in our next report.
