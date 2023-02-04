Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's beginning of February and we have all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats hit the field against Kern Valley on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 6-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 4-2; the teams took on Mammoth on Jan. 26th; the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 8-0 and Rosamond on Jan. 31st. The Bobcats then hosted Frazier Mountain on Feb. 2nd before taking Bishop Union on Feb. 7th and Calif. City on Feb. 9th (Senior Night); scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens headed to Desert on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls tied their game by a final score of 3-3 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-1 (Chris Van Norden was named Player of the Game) and hosted Frazier Mountain on Jan. 26th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 1-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 3-2. The teams then headed to Mammoth on Jan 31st took on Bishop Union on Feb. 2nd, hosted Kern Valley on Feb. 7th and Boron on Feb. 9th (Senior Night); scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions hosted Calif. City on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls tied their game by a final score of 3-3 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-1, the Varsity girls played Kern Valley on Jan. 26th and won by a final score of 3-2 (Camryn Freeman was named Player of the Game). The Varsity boys took on Kern Valley on Jan. 27th and won by a final score of 2-1 (Chris Van Norden was named Player of the Game) then hit the road to Bishop Union on Jan. 31st, took on Mammoth on Feb. 4th, hosted Rosamond on Feb. 7th (Senior Night) the hit the field against Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity teams took on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 24th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 4-0 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 9-0, they hosted Bishop Union on Jan. 26th where the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 4-1 and the Varsity boys tied their game by a final score of 1-1. The teams then headed to Boron on Jan. 31st, hosted Kern Valley on Feb. 2nd (Senior Night), and Mammoth on Feb. 4th before traveling to Desert on Feb. 7th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors took on Arvin on Jan. 25th; the JV girls won by a final score of 1-0, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 2-1, the JV boys lost by a final score of 3-1 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 9-1, the JV boys and Varsity teams took on South on Jan. 27th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 4-2, the JV boys lost by a final score of 6-0 and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time). The JV boys and Varsity teams then East Bakersfield on Feb. 1st, North on Feb. 3rd, West on Feb. 8th (Senior Night) then the JV and Varsity teams hit the field in the final games of the regular season against Arvin on Feb. 10th; scores in our next report.
