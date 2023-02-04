California City, CA (93505)

Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.