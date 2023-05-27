BORON - West Boron Elementary School held their annual Spring Concert on the evening of May 16th inside the multipurpose room; the event got underway just after 6pm.
Students from grades 1-4th were able to get up on stage and perform not only for their families in attendance, but for others in the community who came to cheer the students on.
One by one, each grade took turns while dressed in spring fashion; coming on stage to perform for their teachers,
The Mojave Desert News wants to congratulate all the students, teacher, staff and faculty for making this a memorable experience for the kids and wishes everyone a very Happy Springtime
