Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school regular season baseball and softball has now come to an end and we're bringing you all the final scores and stats for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk; for the 2nd time this year, the Bobcats Varsity girls added another championship banner to their collection; the first banner was when they won the 2022 High Desert League Championship in basketball and now, they won the 2022 High Desert League Championship in softball. Congratulations to the Bobcats; now, on with the regular season ending scores and stats and watch for the C.I.F. Championship Playoff scores coming soon.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats hit the field against Bishop Union on May 10th; the girls came home with a shut out win be a final score of 7-0 in 7 innings and the boys came home with a loss by a final score of 11-1 in 4 1/2 innings. The Bobcats then took on Calif. City on May 12th (Boron boys Senior Night) where the girls won again by a final score of 14-4 in 6 innings, the boys also won by a final score of 18-14. The Bobcats Varsity boys seniors are: #00 Michael Garcia, #2 Wyatt Howard, #6 Braydon Job, #10 Rayden Singer, #19 Quentin Hiegel, #22 Jason Richardson, #23 Parker Vail and #50 Mykel McClendon. The Varsity girls won the 2022 High Desert League Championship ending their regular season at 19-1 overall, 14-0 in league play and first in the High Desert League; the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 12-8 overall, 9-5 in league play which put them 4th in the High Desert League.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens hosted Kern Valley on May 10th (Ravens Senior Night); the girls won by a final score of 8-6 in 6 1/2 inngs and the boys suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings. The Ravens then took on Boron on May 12th; the girls lost by a final score of 14-4 in 6 innings and the boys won by a final score of 18-14. The Ravens Varsity girls seniors are: #3 Imani Pugh-Tyler and #7 Nadia Meza and the Varsity boys seniors are: #11 Jim Saucedo, #29 Maurice Townsend and #32 Matthew Buchannon. The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 16-6 overall, 10-4 in league play and 3rd in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 8-14 overall, 3-11 in league play and 7th in the High Desert League.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions took on Rosamond on May 10th (Desert Senior Night); the girls won by a final score of 14-13 (nail biter of a game with a 1-point spread) in 7 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 25-2 in 5 innings. The Scorpions then traveled to Frazier Mountain on May 12th; the girls came home with a won by a final score of 30-13 (#4 Hannah Rosenberger was named Player of the Game) and the boys (no score reported at this time). The Varsity girls seniors are: #4 Hannah Rosenberger, #15 Karla Carrillo and #33 Nikki Warner, the Varsity boys seniors are: #8 A. Skochinski, #10 E. Heath and R. Rivas. The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 8-9 overall, 6-8 in league play and 5th in the High Desert League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 1-16 overall, 0-13 in league play and 8th in the High Desert League.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity boys took on Lone Pine in their final game of the regular season on May 10th (Senior Night) and came away with a loss by a final score of 16-3. The Varsity senior boys are: #4 Gerardo Perez, #12 Rodrigo Padilla, #17 Adrian Aranda, #18 Andrez Oceguera and #21 Bilal Hooson; the boys ended their regular season at 0-10 overall, 0-4 in league play and 3rd in the Hi-Lo League.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners traveled to Desert on May 10th; the girls lost in a nail-biter game by a final score of 14-13 in 7 innings and the boys won by a final score of 25-2 in 5 innings (#8 Aidan Rakisits was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners then hosted Mammoth on May 12th (Rosamond Senior Night); the girls won by a final score of 21-1, the boys also won by a final score of 7-6 (another nail-biter game) in 7 innings (#10 Gavin Ament was named Player of the Game). The Varsity girls seniors are: #3 Sophia Gonzalez, #12 Lily Martell, #22 Kaylynn Conway and #28 Sarah Baltimore, the Varsity boys seniors are: #2 Richard Rivas, #4 Daniel Avila, #6 Aaron Wilson, #7 Sebastian Mercado, #8 Aidan Rakisits, #23 Seth Brown and #30 Hunter Stone. The Varsity girls ended their regular season at 9-15 overall, 6-8 in league play and 6th in the High Desert League; the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 12-11-1 overall, 10-4 in league play and 2nd in the High Desert League.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity teams took on West on May 11th; the girls won by a final score of 21-1 and the boys also won by a final score of 15-1. The Varsity teams played their final games of the regular season against West again on May 13th (Tehachapi Senior Night); the girls executed a shut out win by a final score of 30-0 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys also won by a final score of 21-3. Unfortunately, we don't have a list of Varsity senior players for either team; the Varsity girls ended their regular season at 12-13 overall, 7-7 in league play and 3rd in the South Yosemite League while the Varsity boys ended their regular season at 10-17 overall, 6-8 in league play and 4th in the South Yosemite League.
The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk wishes to congratulate the Bobcats for another championship banner and all the seniors, players, parents and coaching staff on a well-played regular season.
