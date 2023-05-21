Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, we're in the final weeks of regular season play and we have the latest games in the race for the CIF Championship Playoff berths from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps. The road to the CIF Central Section Championship bracket will be in our next report so stay tuned.
BORON – the Bobcats took on Frazier Mountain on May 5th (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 13-0 in 5 innings then hit the field against Bishop Union on May 9th (Senior Night) and won again by a final score of 3-0. The ladies then took on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on May 11th and won by a final score of 3-1 in 7 innings; the ladies finished their regular season at 18-2 overall and 1st in the High Desert League clinching the High Desert League Championship for the second year in a row and earning them a spot in the CIF Central Section Playoff berth. We want to recognize all the senior Bobcat players and they are: #3 Jordan Rice, #8 Savanna Wilson, #11 Carolina Jaureui and #19 Kaili York; congratulations to you and the team for a well-played regular season. The Bobcats have a spot in the CIF Central Section Championship playoffs which will be announced soon so stay tuned.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Bishop Union on May 5th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 11-3 in 6 1/2 innings then hit the field against Kern Valley on May 9th where they won by a final score of 8-3 in 7 innings and hosted Boron in their final game of the regular season on May 11th and lost by a final score of 3-1 in 7 innings; the girls finished their regular season at 16-8 overall and 4th in the High Desert League; we want to recognize the Ravens senior players and they are: #12 Natalia Hernandez and #35 Reyna Ponce, congratulations to you and the team for a well-played regular season.
DESERT – the Scorpions took on Rosamond on May 9th and lost by a final score of 22-11 in 5 innings then hosted Frazier Mountain in their final game of the regular season on May 11th (Senior Night) and won by a final score of 9-1 in 4 1/2 innings; the team finished their regular season at 4-12 overall and 7th in the High Desert League, we want to recognize the senior Scorpion players and they are: #13 Cassidee Anderson. Congratulations to you and the team for a well-played regular season.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took on Immanuel Christian in their final game of the regular season on May 11th and lost by a final score of 11-1 in 5 innings; the girls finished their regular season at 6-6 overall and 2nd in the Hi-Lo League.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners hit the field against Desert on May 9th and won by a final score of 22-11 in 5 innings then took on Mammoth in a double header on May 11th (Senior Night) in their final games of the regular season. In the first game, the girls won by a final score of 18-2 in 5 innings and in the second game, they won again by a final score of 20-4 in 4 1/2 innings ; we want to recognize the seniors and they are: #13 Alexy Finch, #15 Madison Moore, #16 Amber Huffird and #17 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme; congratulations to you and the rest of the team for a well-played regular season. The girls finished their regular season at 10-10 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League giving them a spot in the playoff bracket.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity team took on Highland on May 8th and lost by a final score of 2-1 in 7 innings, hit the field against Arvin on May 9th (Senior Night) and won by a final score of 16-5 in 5 innings then hit the field against Arvin again for their final game of the regular season on May 11th and came home with a loss by a final score of 7-2 in 6 1/2 innings; we want to recognize all the Warriors Senior players and they are: #1 Aryana Dedano, #3 Madie Schneider, #4 Claire Schmidt, #5 Desi Torres, #13 Reo Bell, #14 Lidsay Tye, #22 Alahna Gil and (no number) Zoie Feliciano; congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the team for a well-played regular season. The Warriors finished their regular season at 11-9 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League giving them a spot in the playoff bracket.
