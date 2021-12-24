EAST KERN – Well, colder weather has arrived and with it, the latest on the East Kern County high school sports scores for Winter sports; let’s see what's been happening.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity girls and boys soccer teams were scheduled to play Desert on Dec. 14th; however, due to weather conditions, the game was either postponed or canceled. The soccer teams took on Kern Valley on Dec. 16th; girls by a final score of and the boys by a final score of. The Bobcats JV, Varsity girls and Varsity boys basketball teams also took on Desert on Dec. 14th (no scores reported for the JV girls); the Varsity girls won by a final score of 50-18 and the Varsity boys came away with a loss by a final score of 78-15, the Bobcats took on Kern Valley on Dec. 17th where the JV girls by a final score of, the Varsity girls by a final score of and the Varsity boys by a final score of. The Varsity girls are overall and in the High Desert League when the take on Mammoth on Jan. 4th and the Varsity boys are overall and in the High Desert League when they too take on Mammoth on Jan. 4th: updates in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity girls soccer team hosted Rosamond on Dec. 14th (no score reported) and are 0-4 when they take on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 4th; the Varsity boys soccer team took on Desert on Dec. 16th and by a final score of; the boys are overall when they too take on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 4th. The Varsity boys basketball team lost to Mojave on Dec. 11th in a neutral tournament by a final score of 67-49 Maurice Watlington was named Ravens Player of the Game; the Ravens then took on Rosamond on Dec. 14th (no scores reported for any of the games). The JV girls are 0-0 when they take on Kern Valley on Jan. 14th; the Varsity girls and boys took on Mojave on Dec. 15th (no scores reported); the JV boys played Desert on Dec. 17th then played on Dec. 18th while the Varsity boys took on Templeton on Dec. 18th and by a final score of. The Varsity teams take on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 14th: updates in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls and boys soccer teams were scheduled to take on Boron on Dec. 14th; due to weather conditions, the games were either postponed or canceled all together. The Varsity girls basketball team lost their home game against Boron on Dec. 14th by a final score of 50-18 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 78-15. The Scorpions played Calif. City on Dec. 17th: updates in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity girls soccer team took on North on Dec 16th while the Varsity boys played Desert Christian on Dec. 14th (no score reported) then took on Dec. 16th. The Varsity girls and boys basketball teams took on Calif. City on Dec. 15th (no scores reported); the Varsity boys hosted Arvin on Dec. 17th: updates in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity girls were scheduled to play Calif. City on Dec. 14th but due to weather conditions, the game was either postponed or canceled; both Varsity teams played Frazier Mountain on Dec. 16th; the Runners basketball teams took on Calif. City on Dec. 14th (no scores reported) then hosted Frazier Mountain on Dec. 17th: updates in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity boys soccer team took on Wasco on Dec. 11th and lost by a final score of 7-0 then played Strathmore and also lost by a final score of 5-0. The Varsity girls soccer team won their game against Wasco on Dec. 13th by a final score of 2-1 the return to take on Ridgeview on Jan. 4th. The JV soccer team also played Wasco on Dec. 13th and lost by a final score of 7-0 then took on Burroughs on Dec. 15th (no score reported); the Warriors took on Wasco on Dec 13th, the Varsity girls soccer team won by a final score of 2-1, the JV boys soccer team lost by a final score of 7-0, the Varsity boys soccer team lost by a final score of 3-0, the JV girls basketball team (no score reported), the Varsity girls basketball team won by a final score of 69-32, the JV boys basketball team lost by a final score of 46-20 and the Varsity boys basketball team won by a final score of 55-50: more updates on games in our next report.
