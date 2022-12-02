Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, another season of basketball is upon us as we give you all the scores from the area teams from weeks 2 and 3 according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, on we go.
BORON - The Bobcats Varsity boys took on Eastside on Nov. 16th and lost by a final score of 79-14 (Eastside #3 Makael Carter was named Player of the Game), they then played in the Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Nov. 29th, Dec. 1st and Dec. 3rd; the Varsity girls played in the tournament on Nov. 30th, Dec. 2nd and Dec. 3rd; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity boys took on Cobalt Institute of Math and Science on Nov. 15th and won by a final score of 69-44 (-24, -18, -13 and -14; #20 Christ Favela was named Player of the Game) and Barstow on Nov. 16th where they lost by a final score of 68-44 (17-13, 7-27, 12-16 and 8-12; Ravens #2 Andrew Larreta and Barstow player #14 Donnie Perryman were named Players of the Game) then played Mojave on Nov. 17th where they lost by a final score of 66-35. The JV and Varsity boys took on Highland at home on Nov. 18th (JV boys season opener); the JV boys lost by a final score of 65-31 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 65-31. Tthe Varsity girls took on Immanuel Christian in their season opener on Nov. 18th and won by a final score of 38-16 (10-4, 12-4, 10-6 and 6-2) then both Varsity teams hosted Wonderful College Prep Academy on Nov. 28th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity girls hit the court against Lancaster on Nov. 14th and lost by a final score of 28-25 while the Varsity boys took on Barstow in their season opener on Nov. 15th and won by a final score of 52-32 (16-8, 13-6, 13-7 and 10-11; Barstow player #14 Donnie Perryman was named Player of the Game). The Varsity boys then took on Highland on Nov. 16th and won again by a final score of 51-36. The Varsity boys took on Rosamond on Nov. 17th and lost by a final score of 55-53 (4-15, 12-7, 17-21 and 22-10; Rosamond #11 Andrew Arredondo was named Player of the Game). The Varsity teams and JV boys hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity boys took on Rosamond on Nov. 15th and lost by a final score of 48-34 ( 15-8, 9-4, 15-9 and 9-13; Rosamond #1 Malique Thrower was named Player of the Game) they then played Lancaster Baptist and won that game by a final score of 54-34. The Varsity boys played Wasco on Nov. 16th and lost by a final score of 48-46 then hit the court against Calif. City on Nov. 17th and won by a final score of 66-35; both teams host Rosamond on Dec. 7th (Varsity girls season opener); the Varsity girls then head to Baker on Dec. 18th and the Varsity boys travel to Arvin on Dec. 8th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners Varsity boys took Antelope Valley on Nov. 16th and came away with a win by a final score of 55-52 (13-8, 13-15, 13-14 and 16-15; #40 Fabrian Robles was named Player of the Game) then hit the court against Desert in the final day of the tournament on Nov. 17th and won by a final score of 55-53 (4-15, 12-7, 17-21 and 22-10; #11 Andrew Arredondo was named Player of the Game) while the Varsity girls played Antelope Valley on Nov. 17th and won by a final score of 54-11. The JV and Varsity girls took on Palmdale on Nov. 18th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 25-24 and the Varsity girls won by a final score of 58-12 (#10 Kiley Perez was named Player of the Game). The JV and Varsity girls and the Varsity boys took on Little Rock on Nov. 21st; the JV girls won by a final score of 19-18, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 54-23 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 68-40 (11-6, 24-14, 18-10 and 15-10, #5 Aaron Blake was named Player of the Game); the JV boys and Varsity teams played Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Nov. 22nd; the JV boys (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 58-16 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 74-57 (8-21, 17-15, 15-16 and 17-22; #1 Malique Thrower was named Player of the Game) then the JV and Varsity girls and Varsity boys hit the road to Tehachapi on Nov. 29th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors JV and Varsity girls played host to Stockdale on Nov. 15th in their season opener; the JV team won by a final score of 52-9 and the Varsity girls won by a final score of 56-14 (4-20, 2-15, 6-21 and 2-0) while the JV and Varsity boys headed to Stockdale for their season openers on Nov. 15th; the JV team lost by a final score of 42-22 and the Varsity boys came home with a loss by a final score of 69-25; the JV girls played Delano on Nov. 16th and won again by a final score of 43-21 while the JV boys and Varsity teams then hit the court against Chavez on Nov. 16th; the JV boys lost again by a final score of 57-37, the Varsity boys lost again by a final score of 67-45 and the Varsity girls won by a final score of 65-41. The Varsity girls took on Shafter on Nov. 17th and won again by a final score of 47-27. The JV boys hit the court against Stockdale again on Nov. 18th and lost by a final score of 35-8 then took on Taft on Nov. 19th (no score reported at this time). The Varsity girls took on Sanger on Nov. 18th and won by a final score of 60-31 (18-11, 17-8, 16-9 and 9-6), then they took on Lancaster on Nov. 19th and won again by a final score of 56-26. The JV girls and Varsity teams hosted Rosamond on Nov. 29th; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.