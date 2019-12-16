CALIFORNIA CITY - The California City Ravens began the soccer season with a loss from both Varsity girls and boys.
The season opener began for the boys at home with a non conference loss against Antelope Valley on Nov. 18th by a final score of 1-0; the girls took to the road on Nov. 20 to play Vasquez and racked up another non conference loss by a final score of 2-0. The Raven boys returned home on Dec. 3rd to face the Desert Scorpions in a league match and the game ended with a tie at 3 all then the Raven boys traveled to Mammoth for a non conference match. On Dec. 6th, the Raven boys took on Tulare Union in a neutral tournament and lost by a final score of 8-0; later that day, they played Liberty and lost again by a final score of 2-0; Dec. 7th was the final day of the tournament and the Ravens lost to Mojave by a final score of 5-1.
The Ravens then traveled to Bishop Union on Dec. 10th and lost the league game by a final score of 8-1, they played another league game in Frazier Mountain on Dec. 12th and lost by a final score of 3-1; their next game was held on Dec. 17th.
The Varsity boys are ranked #6 in the High Desert Standings and #16 in the Central Section Division 6 standings with 0-7-1 overall, 0-2-1 in league play, 0-2 in non league play, 0-3-1 at home, 0-2 away and 0-2 in neutral play going into their away game against Mojave on Dec. 17th.
The Raven Varsity girls didn’t do much better, considering their season started while the football playoff were going on. The Raven girls started their soccer season at home on Nov. 20th with a non conference game against Vasquez and lost by a final score of 7-1 then they traveled to Wonderful College Prep Academy in Delano on Nov. 26th for another non conference game and lost by a final score of 2-1. The Ravens returned home on Dec. 3rd to face the Desert Scorpions in a conference game and won their first game of the season by a final score of 3-2 then on Dec. 6th, the Ravens headed to Bakersfield to play Shafter in a neutral tournament which they lost by a final score of 5-0; later that day, the Ravens took on Centennial and lost by a final score of 7-0. The Ravens entered the final day of the tournament on Dec. 7th when the took on South and lost by a final score of 2-1 and Boron which they beat by a final score of 5-0.
After the tournament, the Ravens traveled to Bishop Union on Dec. 10th for a league match up and lost by a final score of 6-2 the on Dec. 12th, the Ravens traveled to Frazier Mountain for another league game and lost by a final score of 4-1. The Ravens are taking winter break and will be back in action on Jan. 7th when they face an away game against Kern Valley.
The Raven Varsity girls are ranked #5 in the High Desert Standings and # 13 in the Central Section Division 6 soccer standings with 2-7 overall, 1-2 in league play, 0-2 in non league play, 1-1 at home, 0-3 away and 1-3 in neutral going into their away game at Kern Valley on Jan. 7, 2020.
The California City Ravens JV and Varsity Soccer teams and coaches wishes everyone a Happy Holidays.
Commented