EAST KERN – East Kern County high school winter sports have now entered their fourth week of play after coming back from Thanksgiving break; here’s the latest from the world of basketball and soccer.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats JV girls basketball team traveled to Little Rock on Nov. 15th and came home with a loss by a final score of 24-10; the Bobcats basketball teams then traveled to Excelsior on Nov. 29th; the JV girls (no score reported), the Varsity girls came home with a huge win by a final score of 61-4 and the Varsity boys came home with a loss by a final score of 53-37: the Varsity girls played Silver Valley in the Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Dec. 2nd and came away with a win by a final score of 53-16, they then took on Desert where they won by a final score of 51-34; the ‘Cats also played Calif. City on Dec. 3rd and came away with a win by a final score of 58-28; the Bobcats then played Lone Pine on Dec. 4th and came away with a win by a final score of 46-28 while the Varsity boys traveled to Vasquez on Dec. 2nd and came home with a loss by a final score of 40-37. The Varsity boys played in the annual Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Dec. 9th, 10th and 11th (results in our next report) then travel to Desert on Dec. 14th according to MaxPreps. The Varsity soccer teams started their regular season by traveling to Silver Valley on Nov. 29th where the Varsity girls came home with a loss by a final score of 11-1 and the Varsity boys came home with a loss by a final score of 4-3; both teams traveled to Mojave on Dec. 6th: updated scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity boys basketball team traveled to North in Bakersfield to take on the Stars on Nov. 15th and came home with a loss by a final score of 75-16 then returned home to host Highland on Nov. 19th where the JV team came away with a loss by a final score of 36-24; the Varsity boys came away with a loss by a final score of 49-33, the JV boys then played Corcoran on Nov. 20th and lost by a final score of 37-18. The Varsity boys then hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 23rd where they came away with another loss by a final score of 73-33. The Ravens Varsity girls and boys hosted Trona on Nov. 30th where the boys came away with a win by a final score of 60-36; congratulations to Ravens #4 Jai'len Wilson for being named Ravens Player of the Game; the Varsity girls came away with a win by a final score of 35-31; the Varsity girls traveled to Boron for the Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Dec. 3rd and came home with a loss by a final score of 58-28 then they travel to Rosamond on Dec 14th; the Varsity boys hosted Arvin on Dec 1st and came away with a loss by a final score of 55-45; the Ravens then played Hanford West on Dec 4th and came away with a loss by a final score of 0 then played Corcoran the same afternoon and lost by a final score of 9-0, they then took on McFarland on Dec. 6th and Adelanto on Dec. 7th according to MaxPreps: scores in our next report. The Ravens Varsity girls and boys soccer teams hosted Taft on Nov. 30th where the girls lost by a final score of 5-3 and the boys lost by a final score of 5-2; the Varsity girls and boys take on Rosamond at home on Dec. 14th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls basketball team traveled to Little Rock on Nov. 23rd and came home with a win by a final score of 38-23; congratulations to Scorpion #9 Destiny Hart for being named Player of the Game, they then played Silver Valley on Dec. 2nd in a neutral tournament and came away with a loss by a final score of 53-48; congratulations to Scorpion #2 Keira Gamboa for being named Player of the Game. The girls then took on the Bobcats in the annual Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Dec. 3rd and came home with a loss by a final score of 51-34; the Varsity boys traveled to Arvin on Nov. 15th and came home with a win by a final score of 55-28 then traveled to Little Rock on Nov. 23rd where they came home with a loss by a final score of 73-44 and Antelope Valley on Nov. 29th where the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 46-40 and the Varsity boys came home with a win by a final score of 70-62; the Varsity girls host Boron on Dec. 14th and the boys played in the annual Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Dec. 9th, 10th and 11th (results in our next report) according to MaxPreps. The Varsity girls soccer team hosted Taft on Nov. 30th and came away with a loss by a final score of 5-3 and the boys lost by a final score of 5-2; the boys then played Vasquez on Dec 4th (no score reported); the Varsity girls and boys play Little Rock on Dec. 6th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity girls basketball team played Silver Valley in a neutral tournament on Dec 4th (no score reported) before heading to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 6th. The Varsity boys also traveled to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 6th in their first game of the regular season then played in the Bob D. Lackey tournament in Boron on Dec. 9th, 10th and 11th (results in our next report); the Mustangs host the Arvin Bears on Dec. 14th. The Mustang Varsity boys soccer team traveled to Kern Valley on Nov. 30th and came home with a loss by final score of 4-0 then both soccer teams traveled to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 2nd where the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 8-0 and the boys also came home with a loss by a final score of 5-0; the Varsity girls played Lucerne Valley on Dec. 3rd (no score reported); both teams hosted Boron on Dec. 6th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners JV girls basketball team traveled to Eastside on Nov. 18th and came home with a loss by a final score of 40-7 then traveled to Palmdale on Nov. 29th (no score reported). The JV boys traveled to Arvin on Nov. 16th and came home with a loss by a final score of 48-43, they then hosted Desert Christian on Nov. 17th and came away with a win by a final score of 72-22; the JV boys then traveled to Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Nov. 22nd and came home with a loss by a final score of 56-48; the JV team hosted Antelope Valley on Dec. 6th; scores in our next report. The Varsity girls traveled to Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Nov. 22nd and came home with a win by a final score of 65-12; congratulations to Reese Ullrich for being named Runners Player of the Game; the girls then traveled to Palmdale on Nov. 29th and came home with a win by a final score of 54-27; congratulations to Kiley Perez for being named Runners Player of the Game. The Varsity boys also traveled to Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Nov. 22nd and came home with a win by a final score of 66-18; Runners Player of the Game was #5 Aaron Blake: the Varsity girls took on Burroughs on Dec. 2nd and came away with a loss by a final score of 74-22 while the Varsity boys took on McFarland on Dec. 2nd and came away with a win by a final score of 80-74; congratulations to Runners #5 Aaron Blake for being named Player of the Game according to MaxPreps, the JV boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys took on Antelope Valley on Dec. 6th according to MaxPreps. The Varsity girls and boys soccer teams hosted the North Stars on Dec. 1st in their first game of the regular season where the boys came away with a win by a final score of 3-2 and the girls came away with a loss by a final score of 1-0, Player of the Game was #8 Laylany Gonzalez; the Varsity boys soccer team hosted Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Dec. 2nd and came away with a loss by a final score of 9-0; the Varsity girls soccer team takes on Calif. City on Dec. 14th while the boys take on Frazier Mountain on Dec. 16th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - The Warriors Varsity girls basketball team took on Liberty on Dec. 2nd and came away with a by a final score of 34-33 while the JV boys took on Mira Monte on Nov. 19th and came home with a win by a final score of 51-41; they then took on Little Rock on Nov. 20th and came home with a win by a final score of 40-21 then traveled to Corcoran on Nov. 20th and came home with a loss by a final score of 40-21; the Varsity boys also took on Mira Monte on Nov. 20th and came away with a loss by a final score of 54-43; the Varsity boys then hosted the North Stars on Dec. 2nd and came away with a loss by a final score of 67-52 while the girls traveled to Bakersfield on Dec.1st and came home with a loss by a final score of 34-33; the girls then traveled to Liberty for the BHS Tournament on Dec. 2nd and came home with a win by a final score of 34-33; both Varsity teams as well as the Varsity girls soccer team took on Taft on Dec.7th. The Warriors JV girls soccer team played Centennial on Dec. 2nd and lost by a final score of 4-0 then played Arvin on Dec. 3rd and won by a final score of 1-0; the Varsity girls then played Wasco and won by a decision-making score of 1-1; the JV and Varsity boys traveled to Chavez on Nov. 30th; the JV team came home with a loss by a final score of 10-1; the Varsity boys team also came home with a loss by a final score of 9-0: both Varsity teams played Taft on Dec 7th: updated scores in our next report.
