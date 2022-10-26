Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week 9 has ended and with just 1 more game left in regular season play, we're getting close to having the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs begin. We just happen to have all the scores and final regular season games on tap according to MaxPreps as well as the Varsity seniors for their Senior Nights so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats JV and Varsity teams headed to Kern Valley on Oct. 21st; the Varsity team won huge by a final score of 7-0 before traveling to Bishop Union for the final game of the regular season on Oct. 28th; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens had a BYE week on Oct. 21st then battled it out against Rosamond on Oct. 28th for their final game of the regular season; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT - No Games to report on this season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hosted Lone Pine for Senior Night on Oct. 21st and came away with a tight loss by a final score of 58-56 in overtime before taking on Desert Christian on Oct. 28th; the Mustangs Varsity seniors are: #2 Titan Louden, #8 Stephon Louden, #11 Gary Campos, #69 Salvador Andrade and #70 Khaliah Vereher; congratulations to the Varsity seniors and the rest of the team for a well-played regular season.
ROSAMOND - the JV and Varsity teams returned to the field on Oct. 21st against Bishop Union; the JV team lost by a final score of 28-0 and the Varsity team also lost by a final score of 37-6 then hosted Calif. City on Oct. 28th for Senior Night; scores, listing of Seniors and final regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors hosted West for Senior Night on Oct. 21st in their final games of the regular season; the JV team came away with a huge win by a final score of 49-0 and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 43-7, the Varsity seniors are: #1 Ryan Wilson, 33 Nick Smith, #10 Wyatt Richie, #22 Christian Morse, #25 Magnus Daugaard, #31 Ryan Walker, #42 Peniel Whiteside, #51 Martin Rodriguez, #59 Kamron Westerby, #66 Matthew Cardenas, #75 Jason Garcia and #77 Andre Stephens; congratulations to the Varsity seniors and the rest of the teams for a well-played regular season. The JV Warriors ended their regular season at 9-0 overall and in 4-0 league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 9-1 overall and 1st (4-0) in the South Yosemite League.
