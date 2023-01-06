Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; now that Winter Break is over, we have all the latest scores and games on tap from the Winter Break according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity boys team traveled to Desert Christian on Dec. 12th (no score reported at this time) then both teams hosted Desert on Dec. 13th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 8-1 (0-4 and 1-4) and the Varsity boys lost by final score of 81- (4-0 and 0-4) then played Kern Valley on Dec. 15th; the Varsity girls lost again by a final score of 5-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 13-0 (10-0 and 3-0). The Bobcats then took on Mammoth on Dec. 17th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 7-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 17-0 (12-0 and 5-0). The Varsity teams then traveled to Rosamond on Dec. 22nd, the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 15-0. The Bobcats take on Frazier Mountain on Jan. 10 then host Bishop Union on Jan. 12th before traveling to Vasquez on Jan. 14th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity boys took on Tranquillity on Dec. 9th and lost by a final score of 2-1 and Central Valley Christian (won by a final score of 2-0) and Wonderful College Prep Academy on Dec. 10th (tied the game by a final score of 3-3) before both teams took on Rosamond on Dec. 13th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 3-1 (0-3 and 1-0, Rosamond #21 Virginia Reyes was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 4-0 (0-1 and 0-3, Rosamond #11 Isaias Cabrian was named Player of the Game), Desert on Dec. 15th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 1-0 (1-0 and 0-0) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 6-1 (1-3 and 0-3) then took on Mammoth on Dec. 17th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 1-0 _0-0 and 1-0) and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 1-0 (1-0 and 0-0, Mammoth #17 Eric Martinez was named Player of the Game) and Frazier Mountain on Dec. 20th. the Varsity girls won by a final score of 2-1 (1-1 and 1-0) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 6-2 (3-0 and 3-2). The Ravens host Bishop Union on Jan. 10th then head to Kern Valley on Jan. 12th before taking on Boron at home on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity teams kicked it against Boron on Dec. 13th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 8-1 (4-0 and 4-1) and the Varsity boys also won by a final score of 8-1 (4-1 and 4-0). The Scorpions then took on Calif. City on Dec. 15th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 1-0 (0-1 and 0-0) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 6-1 (3-1 and 3-0). The Scorpions then kicked it against Bishop Union on Dec. 22nd, the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 6-0 (6-0 and 0-0) and the Varsity boys (no score reported at this time). The Scorpions take on Mammoth on Jan. 10th then travel to Boron on Jan. 19th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity teams hit the field against Kern Valley on Dec. 8th; the girls lost by a final score of 3-1 and the boys (updated scoring) lost by a final score of 8-1. The boys hit the field against Palmdale on Dec. 13th (no score reported at this time) then both teams hosted Lucerne Valley on Dec. 16th; the Varsity girls tied their game by a final score of 1-1 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 6- 4 (3-4 and 1-2). The Varsity boys take on Palmdale on Jan. 10th, the Varsity girls take on Calif. City on Jan. 12th , the Varsity boys take on Calif. City on Jan. 16th then both teams field it against Vasquez on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV girls took on Rio Mesa on Dec. 10th and lost by a final score of 9-1 (0-5 and 4-1, Rio Mesa player Serena Montiel was named Player of the Game) while the Varsity girls played North (Rosamond won by a final score of 2-0, 1-0 and 1-0) and Burroughs in a neutral tournament on Dec. 10th and lost by a final score of 2-1 (0-1 and 1-1), the Varsity teams then headed to Calif. City on Dec. 13th and won by a final score of 3-1 (3-0 and 0-1, #21 Virgina Reyes was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 4-0 (0-1 and 0-3, #11 Isias Cabrian was named Player of the Game) and Frazier Mountain on Dec. 15th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 8-0 (0-4 and 0-4, #13 Alexy Finch was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 5-1 (0-4 and 1-1) before taking on Bishop Union on Dec. 20th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 5-0 (0-3 and 0-2) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 2-1 (0-0 and 2-1). The Roadrunners took on Boron on Dec. 22nd, the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity boys won huge by a final score of 15-0. The Varsity girls travel to Kern Valley on Jan. 10th then host Desert on Jan. 12th before both teams head to Mammoth on Jan. 17th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity boys hit the field against Righetti on Dec. 10th (updated scoring) and tied the game by a final score of 0-0 before the JV boys and Varsity teams took on Burroughs on Dec. 14th; the JV boys won by a final score of 2-0 (0-1 and 0-1), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 3-0 and the Varsity boys tied their game by a final score of 2-2 in overtime (0-0, 1-1 and 1-1). The Varsity girls and JV/Varsity boys then took on Foothil on Dec. 15th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 7-0 (Foothill #15 Jasmin Lemus was named Player of the Game), the JV boys lost by a final score of 5-0 (0-3 and 0-2) and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 6-0 (0-4 and 0-2, Foothill Diego Chavolla was named Player of the Game). The JV boys and Varsity teams take on South on Jan. 11th then all the teams hit the field against East Bakersfield on Jan. 13th then take on North again on Jan. 18th; scores in our next report.
