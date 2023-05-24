  Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, the race for the CIF Championship is on and we have all the latest games and advancements from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps. .

  BORON – The Boron Bobcats took on the North Stars in the 1st round on May 16th and won by a final score of 2-1 in 7 innings which took them to the quarterfinals against McFarland on May 18th where they won again in a shut-out game by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings. The Bobcats host Washington Union in the semi-final round on May 23rd; gametime is 4:30pm.

  CALIF. CITY – the Ravens played McFarland in the 1st round on May 16th and lost by a final score of 14-12 which knocked them out of the race for the championship. Congratulations to the Ravens for a well played 1st round.

  MOJAVE - the Mustangs took on Rosamond in the 1st round on May 16th and lost by a final score of 14-0 which took them out of the race for the championship; we want to congratulate the team for making it to the 1st round and winning the Hi-Lo League.

  ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners played the Mustangs in the 1st round and won by a final score of 14-0 which pit them against South on May 18th in the quarterfinal round where they lost by a shut-out score of 10-0 and were knocked out of the race for the championship. We want to congratulate the Roadrunners for making it to the quarterfinals; great season girls.

  TEHACHAPI – the Warriors took on Immanuel on May 16th in the 1st round of the playoffs and lost by a final score of 9-1 in 6 1/2 innings which knocked them out of the race for the championship. Congratulations to the Warriors for winning their League Championship and making it to the first round.