EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; the East Kern County high school football teams are now in week 4 in the race for the CIF championship. The following list is the area teams and their week 4 scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats JV/Varsity teams then took on Mira Monte on Aug. 26th; the JV team (updated scoring) won by a final score of 19-6 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 56-29. The Bobcats then hosted Riverside Prep on Sept. 1st where the JV team won again by a final score of 36-0 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 45-6; both teams hit the field at home against Sierra on Sept. 8th where the JV team won huge by a final score of 26-0 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 55-12; the Bobcats then traveled to Rio Hondo on Sept. 15th before their BYE Week on Sept. 22nd then host Bishop Union for Homecoming on Sept. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - The Ravens Varsity team hit the field against Vasquez on Sept. 1st and won huge by a final score of 40-0 then traveled to Foothill on Sept. 8th and came home with a loss by a final score of 28-19. The Ravens had a BYE Week on Sept. 15th then traveled to Ganesha on Sept. 22nd and host Rosamond on Sept. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - The Scorpions Varsity team took on Silver Valley on Sept. 1st and lost again by a final score of 68-0 then hit the field against Little Rock on Sept. 8th and lost by a final score of 49-0 before both teams take on Kern Valley on Sept. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustang Varsity team took on Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 2nd in the season opener and won by a final score of 48-8; the Mustangs then took on United Christian Academy on September 9th, then traveled to Alpaugh on September 15th, hosted Mammoth on Sept. 22nd and Frazier Mountain on Sept. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - The Roadrunners Varsity team traveled to Big Bear on Sept. 2nd and lost by a final score of 69-40 then the Varsity team took on Vasquez on Sept. 8th and won by a final score of 46-0 before they traveled to Foothill on Sept. 15th then hosted Colton on Sept. 22nd before traveling to Calif. City on Sept. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV/Varsity teams took on Taft on Sept. 1st; the JV team won by a final score of 69-18 and the Varsity team won huge by a final score of 60-0 before hosting Wasco on Sept. 8th; the JV team won again by a final score of 49-0 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 25-6. The Warriors took on Arvin on Sept. 15th then traveled to Golden West on Sept. 22nd and South on Sept. 29th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.