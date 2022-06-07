FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY - The Boron Bobcats Varsity girls' softball team traveled to Fresno State University on May 28th for the 2022 Central Section Division V CIF Championship game against Caruthers, unfortunately; the Bobcats came home with a loss by a final score of 14 to 4 in 7 innings; as a result, the Bobcats finished in 2nd Place.
The Bobcats Varsity softball team has been on fire all season long and went into the championship game with a 22-1 overall record. The Varsity softball team ended their season at 22-2 overall with a 14 –0 record in league play, 11-1 at home and 10-1 away.
We spoke with the Boron Bobcats Varsity softball coach, Mitch Naka’hiki on May 27th and this is what he told us during a quick interview. “Our softball team really played their hearts out during the regular season and throughout the CIF playoffs; I don't know if we're coming home with a win but it's like I tell the girls, it doesn't matter whether you win or lose, it's how you play the game that really counts, because in my eyes, all of you are winners and I’m very proud of all of you”.
As we reported last week, the Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team took on Sierra on May 24th during the semifinal round of the 2022 Central Section Division VI CIF Championship playoffs and came home with a loss by a final score of 10-1. The Varsity boys ended their season with a 14-9 overall record; 10-3 at home, 4-5 away and 0-1 in neutral play and as a result, the Bobcats Varsity boys baseball team came away with 3rd Place.
The Mojave Desert New Sports Desk wishes to congratulate the Boron Bobcats Varsity girls' softball team for capturing the 2022 High Desert League Championship and making it to the 2022 Central Section Division V CIF Championship game; we also want to congratulate the Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team for a well-played season and for making it to the 2022 Central Section Division VI semifinals and to all the East Kern County area teams. We’re very proud of your accomplishment.
