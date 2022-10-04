Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week 7 has finished and we are now on to week 8 in regular season play of East Kern County high school football before the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs berths begin and we just happen to have all the scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. So, without further delay on we go.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team traveled to Arvin on Sept. 29th and came home with a huge loss by a final score of 35-6; the Bobcats were scoreless until the 4th quarter when Bobcat #11 Dylan Dadey ran for a 1-yard touchdown. The Bobcats take on Rosamond on Oct. 7th then welcome the Ravens to Bobcat Country for their Homecoming game on Oct. 14th; scores for the game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – last week, we reported that the Calif. City Ravens lost to Rosamond by a final score of 20-13; this wasn't the case. The Calif. City Ravens won by a final score of 20-13 against Rosamond on Sept. 23rd and we want to apologize to the Ravens for this error. The Ravens named #1 Joshua Moore, #2 Charles Gant and #18 Blake Moore Players of the Game; congratulations to these fine young men; the Varsity Ravens took on Bishop Union on Sept. 30th and came away with a loss by a final score of 28-13; the Ravens were scoreless until 10 minutes before the end of the 3rd when they rushed for a touchdown and brought the game to 21-6. The Ravens came back with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter with a rushing touchdown and the extra point was good which brought the score to 21-13. Bishop Union then rushed for a touchdown with 7 minutes left in play and with the extra point, finished the game at 28-13. The Ravens tackle Kern Valley for Senior Night on Oct. 7th then head to Bobcat country on Oct. 14th; scores for the games in our next report.
DESERT - No Games to report on this season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs traveled to Frazier Mountain on Oct. 7th; scores for the game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Varsity Roadrunners went head to head against Kern Valley on Oct. 1st the both teams then hosted Boron on Oct. 7th; scores for the game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors teams hit the field against South on Sept. 30th; the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 34-6 and the Varsity team won by a final score of 26-20. The Varsity Warriors scored their first touchdown with 5 minutes left in the first half when #5 Levi Hart rushed for a touchdown and with the extra point, brought the Warriors ahead bya score of 7-6 going into halftime. The South Spartans then threw a touchdown pass and with the extra point, led the game by a score of 13-7 with 6 minutes left in the 3rd; with 3 minutes left on the clock, Warriors #2 Karson Tiewater scores a rushing touchdown and with the extra point, brought the score to 14-13; with 1 minute left in the 3rd; Warriors #27 Andrew Aguirre rushed for a touchdown and brought the score to 20-13 at the end of the 3rd. The Warriors #2 Karson Tiewater rushed for another touchdown with 6 minutes left in the 4th which brought the score to 26-13; South Spartans threw a touchdown with 5 minutes left to go and after the extra point kick; lost the game by a final score of 26-20. The Warriors Varsity team held their Senior Night on Sept. 30th and we want to recognize their senior players who are: #1 Ryan Wilson, #3 Nick Smith, #10 Wyatt Richie, #22 Christian Morese, #25 Magnus Daugaard, #31 Ryan Walker, #42 Peniel Whiteside, #51 Martin Rodriguez, #59 Kamron Westerby, #66 Matthew Cardenas, #75 Jason Garcia and #77 Andre Stephens; congratulations to the Warriors seniors and good luck in your futures. The Warriors face off against East Bakersfield on Oct. 6th then take on North on Oct. 14th; scores for the game in our next report.
