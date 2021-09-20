The Calif. City Ravens Varsity volleyball team lost their match against the Bishop Union Broncos on Sept. 10th during Neutral Tournament play according to MaxPreps; here’s the latest from around the world of East Kern high school volleyball.
BORON – The Bobcats Varsity volleyball team hosted Kern Valley on Sept. 9th (no score reported) then hosted the Mammoth Huskies on Sept. 14th where they came away with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-12, 25-12, 21-25, 22-25 and 15-8) they then traveled to Rosamond on Sept. 16th where they came home with a loss by a final score of 2-3 in 5 sets (20-25, 10-25, 25-22, 26-24 and 10-15); Bobcats Player of the Match was Addison Tarrow. The Bobcats played the Arvin Bears on Sept. 17th for their first game in the Calif. City Neutral Tournament and came away from the match with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (10-25, 19-25 and 13-25), the Bobcats then played the Immanuel Christian Crusaders on the final day of the tournament which was Sept. 18th and came away with another loss by a finals score of 2-1 in 3 sets (17-25, 25-23 and 9-15). The Bobcats are 2-5 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when they take to the road and play Frazier Mountain on Sept. 21st the return home to play Bishop Union of Sept. 23rd: scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Ravens Varsity volleyball team lost their neutral tournament match against the Bishop Union Broncos on Sept. 10th by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (8-25 and 16-25), the Raven then lost again to the Mammoth Huskies on Sept. 11th by a final score of 2-0 according to MaxPreps. The Ravens Varsity team traveled to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 14th and came home with another loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (10-25, 8-25 and 20-25). The Varsity Ravens played the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals on Sept. 17th in the first match of a neutral tournament and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (0-25 and 1-25), they then took on the Antelope Valley Antelopes and lost again by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (17-25 and 20-25). The Varsity Ravens are 1-8 overall and 6th in the High Desert League when they travel to Bishop Union on Sept. 22nd then to Kern Valley on Sept. 23rd before returning home to play Boron on Sept. 28th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity team traveled to Kern Valley on Sept. 14th (no score reported) then hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 16th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-8, 25-8 and 25-13); the Varsity Scorpions took on Taft and Highland on Sept. 17th (no score reported for either game). The JV team 1-0 overall and the Varsity team is 1-3 overall and 8th in the High Desert League when they travel to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 28th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs started their season late due to COVID-19 protocols when they had to re-schedule the Lee Vining and Baker matches and traveled to Immanuel Christian on Sept. 14th where they came home with their first loss of the season by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (5-25, 5-25 and 10-25); they then traveled to Trona to take on the Tornadoes on Sept. 16th and came home with another loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (23-25, 8-25, 25-23 and 20-25). The Mustangs played in a Neutral Tournament at home on Sept. 17th they took on the Immanuel Christian Crusaders again and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (11-25 and 6-25). The Mustangs are 0-3 overall and 7th in the Hi-Lo League when they travel to Owens Valley on Sept. 21st then head to Big Pine on Sept. 23rd and Lee Vining on Sept. 25th: scores and updated standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Varsity Runners volleyball team hosted the Mammoth Huskies on Sept. 10th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (23-25, 16-25 and 20-25), they also lost to the Coleville Wolves by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15 and 13-15). The Varsity Runners lost again on Sept. 11th when they played the Bishop Union Broncos by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (20-25, 25-22 and 7-15), they also lost their match to Coleville by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (15-25 and 17-25), the Varsity team hosted Boron on Sept. 16th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (20-25, 10-25, 25-22, 2-24 and 10-15); Player of the Match was Amber Jordan. The Varsity Runners played Immanuel Christian on Sept. 17th and came away with a tie by a final score of 1-1 in 2 sets (25-14 and 17-25). The Runners took to the gym again on Sept. 18th when they played Immanuel Christian and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (4-25 and 20-25). The Varsity Runners are 6-5-1 overall and 1st in the High Desert League when the take on Kern Valley on Sept 21st then Calif. City on Sept. 30th: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Tehachapi Warriors Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Bakersfield for the Highland Varsity Tournament, which was held on Sept. 10th and 11th: The Warriors took on the Taft Wildcats on Sept. 10th and came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-22 and 21-25), they then played the Liberty Patriots and lost by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (27-25 and 25-16); the Warriors then played the Foothill Trojans and won by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-12 and 25-17) and their last match up was with the Wasco Tigers where the won again by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-14, 25-21 and 15-10). The Warriors returned to the tournament on Sept. 11th and played the Independence Falcons and came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-18 and 25-19) then it was the McFarland Cougars turn for the final match of the tournament where the Warriors lost by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (25-15, 25-22 and 16-14). The Warriors JV and Varsity teams took on the Highland Scots on Sept. 14th where no score was reported for the JV team and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-18, 25-13 and 25-12) they then played Bakersfield at home on Sept. 16th; the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (15-25 and 21-25) and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (11-25, 15-25 and 17-25). The JV team is 3-4 overall and the Varsity Warriors are 8-5 overall and 1st in the South Yosemite League when they take on Ridgeview at home on Sept. 21st: more scores and updated standings in our next report.
