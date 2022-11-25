Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, another season of basketball is upon us as we give you all the scores from the area teams who played their season openers according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, on we go.
BORON - The Bobcats Varsity teams took on Eastside on Nov. 16th in their season openers; the Varsity boys then played in the Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Nov. 29th, Dec. 1st and Dec. 3rd, the Varsity girls played in the tournament on Nov. 30th, Dec. 2nd and Dec. 3rd; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity boys took on Wasco in a neutral tournament on Nov. 14th and lost by a final score of 60-44 (9-10, 21-4, 19-15 and 11-15) then took on Antelope Valley on Nov. 16th and on Nov. 17th. The JV boys took on Highland at home on Nov. 18th for their season opener and the Varsity girls took on Immanuel Christian in their season opener on Nov. 18th then hosted Wonderful College Prep Academy on Nov. 28th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity girls hosted Lancaster on Nov. 14th in their season opener and lost by a final score of 28-25, the Varsity boys took on Barstow in their season opener on Nov. 15th (no score reported at this time) then hosted Paraclete on Nov. 22nd before the Varsity teams and JV boys hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity teams host Rosamond on Dec. 7th in their season openers; the Varsity girls then head to Baker on Dec. 16th and the Varsity boys travel to Arvin on Dec. 8th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV girls played their season opener against Eastside on Nov. 14th and lost by a final score of 35-20, the Varsity girls also took on Eastside in their season opener on Nov. 14th and lost by a final score of 43-31 then hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 17th, Palmdale on Nov. 18th and Little Rock on Nov. 21st; the JV boys took on Palmdale Aerospace Academy in their season opener on Nov. 22nd (score in our next report) and the Varsity boys took on Cobalt Institute of Math and Science Academy on Nov. 14th (neutral tournament) and won by a final score of 57-43 (16-9, 15-9, 10-9 and 16-16; #5 Aaron Blake was named Player of the Game) in their season opener; the Varsity boys then played Mojave on Nov. 16th and won again by a final score of 48-34 (#1 Malique Thrower was named Player of the Game),the final day of the tournament was played on Nov. 17th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors Varsity girls played host to Stockdale on Nov. 15th in their season opener and won by a final score of 56-14 (4-20, 2-15, 6-21 and 2-0) while the Varsity boys headed to Stockdale for their season opener on Nov. 15th (no score reported at this time); the Varsity teams then hit the court against Chavez on Nov. 16th; scores in our next report.
