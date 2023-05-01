Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 11 of the regular season and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats hosted Kern Valley on April 25th and shut out the Broncs by a final score of 12-0 in 6 innings, traveled to Mammoth of April 28th for a double-header; the first game the Bobcats came out on top by a final score of 18-3 and the second game they won again by a final score of 18-5. The Bobcats then headed to Rosamond on May 2nd and Frazier Mountain on May 5th before hosting Bishop Union on May 9th then took on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team hosted Desert on April 25th and took home the win by a final score of 15-9 in 6 1/2 innings then played Frazier Mountain on April 28th and won again by a final score of 17-2 in 5 innings before taking on Mammoth on May 2nd, Bishop Union on May 5th, host Kern Valley on May 9th and Boron in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions took on Calif. City on April 25th and lost by a final score of 15-9 in 6 1/2 innings and Kern Valley on April 28th where they lost again by a final score of 16-4 in 5 innings. The Scorpions then hosted Bishop Union on May 2nd, travel to Mammoth on May 5th, take on Rosamond on May 9th and host Frazier Mountain in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took on Big Pine on April 21st and lost by a final score of 7-6, took on Lee Vining in a double header on April 29th then hit the field against Lone Pine on May 2nd then took on Immanuel Christian in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners played Frazier Mountain on April 25th and brought home a shut out win by a final score of13-0 in 4 1/2 innings before traveling to Bishop Union on April 28th and coming home with a loss by a final score of 5-4 in 6 1/2 innings. The Roadrunners then hosted Boron on May 2nd, traveled to Kern Valley on May 5th and Desert on May 9th; then took on Mammoth in a double header on May 11th in their final games of the regular season; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity team took on North on April 25th and brought home a win by a final score of 17-1 in 4 1/2 innings then again on April 27th in a double header; the first game, the Warriors won by a final score of 15-5 in 4 1/2 innings and the second game, they came away with a loss by a final score of 12-1 in 7 innings. The Warriors then traveled to West on May 2nd, hosted West on May 4th and Arvin on May 9th then took on Arvin in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
