Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 9 of the regular season and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats took on Frazier Mountain on April 11th and lost by Forfeit, they hosted Calif. City on April 18th, took on Desert on April 21st then hosted Kern Valley on April 25th and traveled to Mammoth of April 28th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Bishop Union on April 11th and lost by a final score of 12-7 in 7 innings, hosted Kern Valley on April 14th and lost by a final score of 16-14 in 7 innings, traveled to Boron on April 18th then hit the field against Rosamond on April 21st before hosting Desert on April 25th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took off for Spring Break then hosted Rosamond on April 19th before traveling to Frazier Mountain on April 18th, hosted Boron on April 21st and took on Calif. City on April 25th and Kern Valley on April 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs hit the field against Trona on April 4th at home and won huge by a final score of 22-1; they then traveled to Trona on April 11th and won again by a final score of 15-1. The Mustangs took on Immanuel Christian on April 18th, Lone Pine again on April 21st, Big Pine on April 25th and Baker Valley on April 28th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team hosted Kern Valley on April 11th and won by a final score of 14-11 in 6 1/2 innings, took on Desert on April 19th, Calif. City on April 21st and Frazier Mountain on April 25th before traveling to Bishop Union on April 28th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity team took on South on April 11th and lost by a final score of 10-2 in 6 1/2 innings then again on April 13th and lost again by a final score of 6-4 in 7 innings. The Warriors then took on Taft on April 17th, North on April 25th then again on April 27th and traveled to West on May 2nd; scores in our next report.
