EAST KERN – Well, its week four in the world of high school football and we’ve been keeping track of all the latest including scores and standings from around East Kern County; here are the latest scores and standings from the area teams.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team traveled to Arcadia to take on the Rio Hondo Prep Kares on Sept. 10th and came home with a loss by a final score of 46-18; the Bobcats have a BYE WEEK on Sept. 17th and will return to action when they travel to Big Bear on Sept. 25th. The 'Cats are 2-2 overall and tied for 1st in the High Desert League: scores and updated standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Varsity Ravens took some time off and will be back in action on Sept. 24th according to the Calif. City High School Athletic Director due to COVID-19 protocols.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions traveled to Littlerock to take on the Lobos on Sept. 10th and came home with another huge loss by a final score of 63-8; the Scorpions are 0-2 overall when they take on Mission Prep at home on Sept. 17th: scores and updated standings in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs Varsity football team is ready for action and will be traveling to Santa Clarita Christian on Sept. 18th: scores and standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity football team is slated to take on Foothill on Sept. 17th and are 0-2 overall and tied with Desert for a spot in the High Desert League going into this game: scores and updated standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV and Varsity football teams hosted the Highland Scots on Sept. 10th where the JV team came away from the game with a loss by a final score of 26-7 which puts the JV team at 2-2 overall; Varsity team also came away from their game with a loss by a final score of 28-18 which puts them at 2-2 overall. The Warriors are slated to take on Garces Memorial at home on Sept. 17th: scores and updated standings in our next report.
