EAST KERN COUNTY – The Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team won again when they took on the Trona Tornadoes on Saturday, May 8th; the “Cats won by a final score of 9-7 then on May 10th, the ‘Cats brought home another win against Santa Clarita Christian by a final score of 15-13; the Ladycats traveled to Bishop Union on May 11th and came home with a loss by a final score of 9-8 then traveled to Desert to play the Scorpions on May 13th where they came home with another loss by a final score of 11-10 which puts the girl at 7-4 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League while the boys are 3-5 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League when both teams travel to Mammoth to play the Huskies on May 20th then return home for Senior Night against Rosamond on May 24th in league play; scores and stats in our next report.
The Desert Scorpions Varsity softball team traveled to Runners Country on May 7th and came home with a loss by a final score of 18-12 then the Scorpions hosted desert rivals the Boron Bobcats on May 13th and came away with a win by a final score of 11-10; the Scorpions played the Lone Pine Eagles on May 14th then traveled to Bishop Union on May 24th to take on the Broncos before returning home for Senior Night on May 27th to take on the Huskies; scores and stats in our next report.
The Rosamond Varsity baseball team won by forfeit against the Lone Pine Golden Eagles on May 6th by a final score of 7-0 while the softball team hosted Desert in a league match up on May 7th and came away with a win by a final score of 18-12 in 6 innings; both teams then traveled to Mammoth on May 10th to take on the Huskies where the softball team came home with a win by a final score of 29-5 in 5 innings and the baseball team came home with a win by a final score of 6-3; both teams hosted Trona on May 13th where the baseball team came away with a win by a final score of 18-7 in 5 innings and the softball team came away with a win by a final score of 36-0. The baseball team is 5-4 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League while the softball team is 6-4 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when they take on Bishop Union at home on May 20th; scores and stats in our next report.
The Tehachapi Warriors Varsity baseball team hosted the McFarland Cougars on May 7th and came away with a win by a final score of 9-0 then hosted Paraclete on May 10th and lost by a final score of 14-3. The boys are 6-3 overall and 7th in the South Sequoia League when they play at home against Kennedy from Delano on May 19th. The Warriors softball team Senior Night was held on May 12th at home against the Paraclete Spirits where they came away with a win by a final score of 22-19. The Warriors Softball team Seniors are: #2 Felicity Snyder, #5 Kyndall Perkins, #8 Kaylee Peel, #9 Gracie Schneider, #11 Makenna Kephart and #13 Emma Barret. The girls are 6-3 overall and 3rd in the South Yosemite League when they travel to Wasco for their final game of the season on May 21st; scores and stats in our next report.
