Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's week 6 of the regular season (a lot of rained out games this season so far) and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team took on Desert on March 21st (canceled; field to wet to play), Legacy Christian Academy on March 23rd and won in a shut-ouy game by a final score of 16-0, Kern Valley on March 24th and won again by a final score of 17-0 in 5 innings then hit the field against Mammoth on March 28th and Rosamond on March 31st; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity team took on Rosamond on March 23rd and lost by a final score of 26-24 in 7 innings, Desert on March 24th and won by a final score of 29-2 in 5 innings, Frazier Mountain on March 28th and Mammoth on March 31st; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity team took on Boron on March 21st (canceled; field to wet to play), Calif. City on March 24th and lost by a final score of 29-3 in 5 innings, Bishop Union on March 28th and Boron on March 31st; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs took a break before returning against Trona on April 4th and Immanuel Christian on April 18th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity team on Calif. City on March 23rd and won by a final score of 26-24 in 7 innings, Bishop Union (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th then, traveled to Bobcat country on March 31st; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors Varsity team took on South on March 16th (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 20-6, Liberty on March 17th (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 8-0 then took on North on March 23rd (no score reported at this time) and hosted West on March 28th, Arvin on March 30th then West again on April 11th; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.