Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, the season openers for high school soccer have started and we have all the scores from the first games of the season according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity girls took on Little Rock in their season opener and lost by a final score of 13-1; both teams then hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 22nd. The Bobcats take on Mojave on Nov. 30th; scores from the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity girls play their season opener on Nov. 29th when they host Paraclete; both teams take on Vasquez (season opener for the Varsity boys) on Dec. 5th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity teams take on Boron in their season openers on Dec. 13th.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity girls take on Rosamond in their season opener on Nov. 21st then both teams (Varsity boys season opener) host Boron on Nov. 30th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV and Varsity girls took on Palmdale in their season openers on Nov. 15th ; the JV girls (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity girls (no score reported at this time) while the Varsity boys took on Eastside in their season opener on Nov. 15th (no score reported at this time); the Varsity girls hosted Palmdale on Nov. 21st and the Varsity boys took on Palmdale on Nov. 22nd before both teams hosted Tehachapi on Nov. 30th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV girls played a scrimmage game in their season opener against Mira Monte on Nov. 11th (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls took on Chavez in their season opener on Nov. 16th, the JV boys took on Centennial in their season opener on Nov. 9th and won by Forfeit then they took on Mira Monte on Nov. 11th and won by Forfeit and the Varsity boys took on Chavez on Nov. 17th in their season opener. The JV boys and Varsity teams then took on Rosamond on Nov. 30th in Rosamond; scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.