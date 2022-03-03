Hello there again sports fans, spring sports for area high schools have begun and we're bringing you the latest season opener scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats Varsity girls softball team hit the field against Silver Valley in their regular season opener on Feb. 24th; the girls came away with a shut-out win by a final score of 27-0. The Bobcats Varsity boys baseball team took on the Antelope Valley Antelopes in their regular season opener on Feb. 24th at home and won by a final score of 17-6 in 6 1/2 innings (Bobcats #10 Rayden Singer was named Player of the Game); the teams then took on Big Bear at home on March 1st then traveled to Hesperia Christian on March 4th before returning home to play Desert Christian on Mar. 7th: scores for the March 1st and 4th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity teams traveled to Little Rock for their regular season openers on Feb. 14th; the girls came home with a loss by a final score of 9-8 in 7 innings and the boys came home with a win by a final score of 9-8 in 5 innings. The Ravens then took on Vasquez at home on Feb. 17th; the girls came away with another loss by a final score of 21-2 in 5 innings and the boys came away with a loss by a final score of 12-1 in 6 innings. The Ravens then hosted Trona on Feb. 24th; the boys won by a final score of 10-5 in 5 innings. The boys took on Trona again on Feb. 25th and won by a final score of 10-8 in 6 1/2 innings then took on Antelope Valley on Feb. 28th while the girls hit the field against Arvin on March 3rd before both teams hosted Desert Christian on March 9th: scores for the Feb. 28th and March 3rd games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity boys hit the field against Antelope Valley in their regular season opener on Feb. 17th and came away with a loss by a final score of 9-7, the boys then took on Little Rock on Feb. 22nd (no score reported at this time) then both teams traveled to Silver Valley on March 1st before taking on Mojave on March 8th: scores for the March 1st games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs also hit the field to play on March 1st against Lucerne Valley in their season openers then the Varsity boys took on a non-varsity opponent March 4th before both teams hosted Desert on March 8th: scores for the March 1st and 4th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners Varsity boys took to the field on Feb. 16th against Burroughs and came home with a shut-out loss by a final score of 7-0 in 6 innings; the boys then traveled to Eastside on Feb. 23rd and came home with another loss by a final score of 13-1 in 5 innings. The Varsity girls played Eastside at home on Feb. 24th; the girls had a shut-out loss by a final score of 17-0 in 5 innings; the boys hosted Little Rock on Feb. 25th (no score reported at this time) and the girls traveled to Lancaster on Feb. 26th (no score reported at this time) before both teams took on Vasquez on March 1st at home; the girls then played in the Quartz Hill Tournament on March 3-5 while the boys took on McFarland in the Wasco Tournament on March 4th: scores for the March 1st and tournament games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the JV and Varsity boys Warriors started their regular season off by taking on Highland on Feb. 14th; the JV team came away with a loss by a final score of 13-7 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 10-5 in 6 innings; both teams then took on Riverview on Feb. 19th (first day of Terrio Tournament for Varsity boys); the JV boys lost by a final score of 10-6 in 7 innings and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 3-1 in 7 innings then lost again to Bakersfield by a final score of 11-1. The Varsity girls took on Paraclete on Feb. 17th (no score reported at this time) in their season opener while the Varsity boys took on Garces Memorial on Feb. 22nd (no score reported at this time). The JV boys took on Stockdale on Feb. 23rd (Terrio Tournament) and came away with a loss by a final score of 5-1 in 6 innings; the Varsity boys hit the field against Stockdale on Feb. 24th and came home with a loss by a final score of 12-1 in 5 innings. The Varsity boys then hit the field on Feb. 25th in the final day of the Terrio Tournament (no score reported at this time). The JV and Varsity boys play Taft on March 4th then North on March 8th, the Varsity girls play Paraclete again on March 10th and the JV girls are scheduled to open their regular season against Highland on March 15th: scores for the March 4th games in our next report.
