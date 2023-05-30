FRESNO - The Boron Bobcats softball team has done it again; for the second year in a row, the Bobcats headed to the CIF Championship game after sweeping the competition in the playoffs where they won the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 5 Championship.
The Bobcats have been on fire all during their regular season which no doubt put them in the playoff bracket for the championship game. The back-to-back High Desert League Champions geared up for what became a real gut-wrenching game against Washington Union on the afternoon of May 23rd in Boron.
The Bobcats were favored by the community and rallied around the softball field as the Bobcats went head to head against their opponent; the Bobcats came out on top by a final score of 3-1 which clinched they a spot in the championship game against Dos Palos in Fresno; for some of these players, it's their first time going to the playoffs much less the championship game.
"I'm very proud of the girls; we may be from a small school but, these girls have proven to be heavy hitters against some very large schools and because of the way they played, we brought home the championship trophy" coach Mitch Naka'hiki said.
The Bobcats took on Dos Palos on Saturday, May 27th in Fresno in what was a great game for all; the girls came home with win and the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 5 Championship by a final score of 6-1 in 6 1/2 innings.
The Mojave Desert News Sports Desk wishes to congratulate the Boron Bobcats softball team for taking the 2023 High Desert League Championship and going all the way to win the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 5 Championship. We all are very proud of you and all the East Kern area teams.
