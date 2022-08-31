Hello there again sports fans, well week two of East Kern high school football has officially ended and as we begin week 3; we have the latest scores from week two for the East Kern area football teams from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. The following are the results from week two high school football games as we launch week 3 according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity football team took on Mira Monte on Aug 25th at home and lost by a final score of 12-8; the Bobcats hit the road to Riverside Prep on Sept. 2nd then hosted Rio Hondo Prep on Sept. 9th before taking on Big Bear at home on Sept. 16th; scores for the Sept. 2nd game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – Last week, we reported that the Varsity Ravens won against Fillmore by a final score of 49-0; we were wrong and apologize for the error. The Varsity Ravens actually lost by a final score of 49-0; again, we apologize for this error, the Varsity Ravens took on Lindsay on Aug. 27th and came away with another loss by a final score of 33-7 then hosted Vasquez on Sept. 2nd before taking on Foothill on Sept. 9th ; scores from the Sept. 2nd games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps scheduling, the Desert Scorpions tackle Boron in the first game of the season on Sept. 30th then take on Rosamond on Oct. 14th and Calif. City on Oct. 21st.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity team start their season against Lancaster Baptist on Sept. 9th then hit the road to Carpinteria to play Cate on Sept. 30th; scores for this game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV and Varsity teams took on Big Bear on Aug. 27th; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 45-0 then the Varsity team traveled to Colton on Sept. 2nd before returning home to play Vasquez on Sept. 9th; scores for Sept. 2nd game in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV team took on Garces Memorial on Aug. 18th (we just got the score for this game) and won by a final score of 32-13. The Varsity Warriors played Highland on Aug. 26th and came away with a huge win by a final score of 42-7; both teams hosted Taft on Sept. 1st then head to Wasco on Sept. 9th; scores for the Sept. 1st games in our next report.
