EAST KERN – The regular football season has ended in the East Kern area for some high school teams while others are heading to the play-offs; here’s the final regular season scores and standings from around East Kern football; as of this report, according to MaxPreps, the High Desert League standings are: Bishop Union is in 1st place with 3 wins and no losses, Boron is in 2nd place with 2 wins and 0 losses, Kern Valley is in 3rd place with 2 wins and 2 losses, Rosamond is in 4th place with 1 win and 2 losses, Calif. City and Desert are tied for 5th place with no wins and 2 losses and Tehachapi came in 4th in the South Yosemite League with 0 wins and 2 losses.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats took on Bishop Union for Senior Night and their final game of the regular season on Oct. 29th and came away with a loss by a final score of 20-6; Bobcats Seniors are: #3 Braydon Job, #7 Chris Macias, #19 Quinton Hiegel, #22 Jason Richardson, #23 Parker Vail, #30 Wyatt Howard, #51 Austin Brown, #52 Michael Garcia, #55 Dylan Dadey and #65 Ethan Hall. Congratulations to the seniors for a well-played season: the Bobcats JV team finished their regular season at 0-1 overall and the Varsity team finished their regular season at 4-4 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League; the Bobcats take on Orosi High School in the first game of the playoff at home on Nov. 5th. Congratulations to the Boron Bobcats for a well-played regular season.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens hosted the Rosamond Roadrunners for Senior Night and their final game of the regular season on Oct. 29th; no scores have been reported for this game. The Varsity Raven Seniors are: #10 Duncan Robertson and #50 Joahan Jimenez: congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played season. The JV Ravens finished their regular season at 0-1 overall and the Varsity Ravens finished their regular season at 0-4 overall and 5th in the High Desert League.
DESERT – The Varsity Scorpions traveled to Kern Valley on Oct. 29th for their final game of the regular season and came away from the game with a huge loss by a final score of 48-0; the JV Scorpions finished their regular season at 0-1 overall and the Varsity team finished their regular season at 0-5 overall and 5th in the High Desert League.
ROSAMOND – The Runners JV and Varsity teams traveled to Calif. City on Oct. 29th for their final regular season games; no scores have been reported for this game. The JV Runners finished their regular season at 1-0 overall and the Varsity Runners finished their regular season at 1-5 overall and 4th in the High Desert League.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV and Varsity teams traveled to West on Oct. 29th for their final games of the regular season; the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 26-14 and the Varsity team came home with a win by a final score of 43-28. The JV Warriors ended their regular season at 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league play while the Varsity team ended their regular season at 3-5 overall and 4th in the South Yosemite League; congratulations to the Warriors for a well-played regular season.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate all the area teams and seniors for a well-played season in spite of all the COVID-19 protocols and setbacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.