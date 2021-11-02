EAST KERN – Well, fall sports are starting to wind down with only one or two games left in the regular season of high school football and the final regular season matches of high school volleyball as we approach the winter sports season with basketball and soccer around the corner. Here’s the latest from the world of high school volleyball matches.
BORON - The Boron Bobcats Varsity volleyball team traveled to Bishop on Oct. 19th to take on the Broncos in conference play and came home with a loss by a final score of 3-0; they then returned to Bishop on Oct. 20th and came home with another loss by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (17-25, 19-25 and 24-26). The Bobcats JV and Varsity teams then hosted Calif. City for their Senior Night on Oct. 21st (no score reported for the JV team) and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (19-25, 19-25 and 10-25). Bobcat Seniors are: #1 Sabrina Sexton-Ross, #10 Addison Tarrow, #13 Anicia Vargas, #15 Gracynn Hiegel, #19 Kaili York, #22 Amara Page, #24 Tatum Wiggs and #27 Carolyne Flores. Congratulations to the Bobcats for a well-played season: the JV ‘Cats finished their regular season at 1-4 overall and the Varsity ‘Cats finished their regular season at 8-12 overall and 5th in the High Desert League.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity volleyball team hosted the Kern Valley Broncs on Oct. 19th and came away with a win by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (13-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21 and 13-15); the Ravens then traveled to Boron to play the Bobcats on Oct 21st and came home with a loss by a final score of 0-3 in 3 sets (25-19, 25-19 and 25-10); Ravens Senior is #2 Grace Anthony. Congratulations to the Ravens for a well-played season; final regular season scores and standings are: JV Ravens finished their regular season at 1-3 overall and the Varsity Ravens finished their regular season at 4-18 overall and 6th in the High Desert League.
DESERT – The Desert Scorpions JV team hosted Rosamond on Oct. 19th and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-7 and 25-16), the Varsity Scorpions also lost their match against Rosamond on Oct. 19th by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 25-9 and 25-13); sorry but we don’t have a list of seniors for the Scorpions however, we want to say congratulations to the Scorpions for a well-played season; final regular season scores and standings are: no regular season standings reported for the JV Scorpions and the Varsity Scorpions finished their regular season at 2-13 overall and 8th in the High Desert League.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs hosted the Lee Vining Tigers on Oct. 16th and came away with a loss by a final score of 3-2 in 5 sets (25-22, 26-28, 25-9, 21-25 and 15-11) then hosted the Trona Tornadoes for their Senior Night on Oct 21st (no score reported); Mustangs Seniors are; #16 Trinity Thomas, #18 Zahira Mecina and #20 Lynette Escobedo; final regular season scores and standings are: the Varsity team finished their regular season at 0-14 overall and 7th in the Hi-Lo League; congratulations go to the Mustangs for a well-played season.
ROSAMOND – The Runners JV and Varsity teams traveled to Desert to take on the Scorpions in conference play on Oct. 19th where the JV team came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 in 2 sets (25-7 and 25-16) and the Varsity team came home with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-10, 25-9 and 25-13); Player of the Match was #14 Aris Vargas. The Runners then hosted Mammoth for their Senior Night on Oct. 21st where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 2-1 in 3 sets (26-24, 20-25 and 11-15) and the Varsity team came away with a loss by a final score of 3-1 in 4 sets (26-24, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-23); final regular season scores and standings are: the JV Runners finished their regular season at 13-1 overall and the Varsity Runners finished their regular season at 15-8-2 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League. Congratulations to all the Runners players for a well-played season.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors Varsity team traveled to Golden Valley to take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 19th and came home with a win by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-23, 25-22 and 25-15); Warriors Seniors are: #4 Emily Widzers, #6 Rachael Van Sickle, #7 Aubree Dees, #11 Allison Williams, #16 Emma Holcomb, #22 Jennifer Dyer and #23 Katelyn Romeri; congratulations to the Warriors for a well-played season: final regular season scores and standings are: the JV Warriors finished their regular season at 4-4 overall and the Varsity Warriors finished their regular season at 16-7 overall and 2nd in the South Yosemite League. Congratulations to the Warriors for a well-played season.
