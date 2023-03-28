BORON - The quad area and the multipurpose room at Boron Junior Senior High School are the places to be on Saturday, April 1st. The school will be hosting an Easter Carnival in Egg Hunt as well as breakfast with the Easter Bunny beginning at 8am.
Cost for breakfast is $5 per person, or you can just have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny for $2. The breakfast includes pancakes, juice and a digital photo which will be emailed.
The carnival activities begin at 10am out in the quad area at the high school that will include a dunk tank, a jail, a scavenger hunt and Easter egg hunt. And so much more.
