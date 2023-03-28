California City, CA (93505)

Today

Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 67F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.