EAST KERN COUNTY - Hello there, all you East Kern County sports fans; now that summer is over and school is back in session, the East Kern County High School football teams have taken to their fields in the race for the CIF championship. The following list is the area teams and their season openers from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk.
BORON - the Bobcats JV/Varsity teams took on Bishop Montgomery in their season openers on Aug. 18th; the JV team lost by a final score of 35-6 and the Varsity team won huge by a final score of 48-0, both teams then took on Mira Monte on Aug. 25th then host Riverside Prep on Sept. 1st and Sierra on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - The Ravens Varsity team took on Fillmore in their season opener on August 18th and lost by a final score of 43-7 then traveled to Lindsay on Aug. 25th then hit the field against Vasquez on Sept. 1st; scores and games on tap in our next report.
DESERT - The Scorpions Varsity team took on Foothill in their season opener on August 25th, they took on Silver Valley on Sept. 1st and Little Rock on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustang Varsity Team is scheduled to take on United Christian Academy in their season opener on September 9th, then travel to Alpaugh on September 15th and host Mammoth on Sept. 22nd; scores and games on tap in our next report.
ROSAMOND - The Roadrunner JV team took on Little Rock in their season opener on Aug. 17th and unfortunately lost by a final score of 36-0 while the Varsity team hosted Little Rock in their season opener on Aug. 18th and won by a final score of 42-16 then traveled to Big Bear on Sept. 2nd and Vasquez on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Varsity Warriors hosted Burroughs in their first game of the season on Aug. 18th (night before the Tehachapi Mountain Festival); the JV/Varsity teams then traveled to Highland on Aug. 24th (JV season opener) and Taft on Sept. 1st before hosting Wasco on Sept. 8th; scores and games on tap in our next report.
