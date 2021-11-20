BORON - The Boron Bobcats Varsity football team hosted the Liberty Hawks from Madera on Friday, Nov. 19th in the CIF Central Section Division V Semi-Finals. The Bobcats have been on fire all during their regular season and won the first two games of the playoffs, which brought them to the semi-finals; the Bobcats lost their semi-final game by a final score of 20-6 which ended their post-season and bid for the championship.
Ridgeview and Righetti also met on Nov. 19th for a spot in the Central Section Division V Championship game, Righetti won by a final score of 27-6 and meets Liberty in the Central Section Division V Championship game scheduled for Nov. 26th.
In the Central Section Division IV Semi-Finals, Highland met Mendota on Nov. 19th for a spot in the championship game: Mendota came away with a win by a final score of 34-22 and Independence met Roosevelt: Independence came away with a win by a final score of 42-14; Independence and Mendota play in the Central Section Division IV Championship game set for Nov. 26th.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate all the area teams for a well-played regular and post season.
