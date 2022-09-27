Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week six has finished and we are now on to week seven with little more than a month left in regular season play of East Kern County high school football before the 2022-23 CIF Championship playoffs begin; we just happen to have all the scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. So, without further delay on we go.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team have a bye week on Sept. 23rd and will be back in action against Arvin on Sept. 29th; scores for the 29th game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Varsity Ravens took on Rosamond at home on Sept. 23rd and WON by a final score of 20-13 before returning to the Ravens Nest with the JV team to tackle Bishop Union on Sept. 30th; scores for the 30th games in our next report.
DESERT - No Games to report on this season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hosted Alpaugh at the Mustang Corral on Sept. 23rd and lost by a final score of 40-22 before traveling to Cate on Sept. 30th; scores for the 30th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the JV Roadrunners went head to head against Foothill on Sept. 16th and lost by a final score of 26-6 while the Varsity Roadrunners took on Calif. City on Sept. 23rd and lost by a final score of 20-13; both teams tackle Kern Valley on Sept 30th; scores for the 30th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors went head to head against Golden West on Sept. 23rd where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 19-18 in an "edge of your seat" game while the Varsity team suffered a loss by a final score 34-14; both teams then hit the field against South on Sept. 30th; scores for the 30th games in our next report.
