EAST KERN – High School soccer season has begun for many area teams as we head into the winter sports; here’s the latest around the East Kern soccer world according to MaxPreps.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity soccer team start their season on Nov. 29th when they traveled to Silver Valley then travel to Mojave on Dec. 6th before returning home to take on Big Bear on Dec. 7th: results of the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens Varsity boys and girls hosted the Little Rock Lobos on Nov. 16th for their first games of the regular season where the girls came away from their game with a loss by a final score of 15-2 and the boys came away from their game with a win by a final score of 9-0. The Ravens host Vasquez on Nov. 30th: scores in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity boys hosted Mojave in their first game of the regular season on Nov. 17th and came away with a win by a final score of 5-0 then both Varsity teams hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 19th where the girls (first game of the regular season) came away with a loss by a final score of 3-0, the boys also came away with a loss by a final score of 11-0; both teams travel to Vasquez on Dec. 4th and we’ll have the results in our next report.
MOJAVE - The Mustangs Varsity girls hosted Mammoth on Nov. 13th for their first game of the regular season and came away with a loss by a final score of 9-0 while the Varsity boys traveled to Desert on Nov 17th for their first game of the regular season and came home with a loss by a final score of 5-0; both teams travel to Frazier Mountain on Dec. 2nd and we'll have the results in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity boys hosted the North Stars in their first game of the regular season on Nov. 17th and came away with a loss by a final score of 2-1; the Varsity girls start their season on Dec 2nd when both teams take on Palmdale Aerospace Academy at home: results in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors hosted East Bakersfield on Nov. 16th where the JV boys came away with a loss by a final score of 8-0, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 3-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-1. The Varsity teams then traveled to Foothill on Nov. 18th where the Varsity girls came home with a win by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity boys came home with a loss by a final score of 3-2. The Varsity girls travel to Taft on Dec. 7th and the Varsity boys travel to Chavez on Nov. 30th: results in our next report.
