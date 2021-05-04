BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity Baseball team captured their first win of the season when they played at home against the Mammoth Huskies on April 26th: in spite of very windy conditions, both baseball and softball teams were ready to hit the field. The Bobcats Varsity Baseball team came away from the game to beat Mammoth by a final score of 7-6 in favor of the ‘Cats; the ladies also won their game by a final score of 22-2; both teams traveled to Rosamond to play the Runners on April 29th where the baseball team came home with a loss by a final score of 8-6 and the softball team came home with a win by a final score of 14-9 in 7 innings. The Ladycats traveled to Tehachapi to take on the Warriors on April 30th and came home with a loss by a final score of 8-7. The baseball team is 1-3 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League and the softball team is 6-1 overall and in 1st the High Desert League when they travel to Frazier Mountain on May 3rd; scores in our next report.
The Rosamond Roadrunners Varsity Baseball and Softball teams traveled to Bishop Union to play the Broncos on April 26th and came home with a loss by a final score of 12-2 Broncos; the Varsity softball team also came away with a loss by a final score of 15-5. The Varsity Baseball team is 0-4 overall and 4th in the High Desert League and Varsity Softball is 1-3 overall and 4th in the High Desert League when both teams take on the Boron Bobcats at home on April 29th where the baseball team won by a final score of 8-6 and the softball team lost by a final score of 14-9 in favor of the Bobcats. The Runners baseball team travels to Mammoth on May 10th while the softball team is set to travel to Delano on May 3rd; scores in our next report.
The Desert Scorpions Varsity Softball team took on the Bishop Union Broncos on April 29th at home and came away with a win by a final score of 7-4; which puts the Scorpions at 1-1 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League when they travel to Rosamond on May 7th; scores in our next report.
The Tehachapi Warriors Varsity Baseball and Softball teams traveled to Wasco for non-league play on April 28th and came home with a win by a final score of 7-3; the Warriors Varsity Softball team also came home with a win by a final score of 10-1. The Warriors baseball team traveled to Chavez in Delano on April 30th for non-league play while the Warriors softball team took on the Bobcats at home on April 30th and came away with a win by a final score of 8-7; the softball team is 5-3 overall and 3rd in the South Yosemite League, both teams take on the Taft Wildcats on May 5th; scores in our next report.
