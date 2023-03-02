Boron, Calif. City, Desert and Rosamond high schools each have students who were presented with High Desert 2022 All League Team Volleyball certificates. The following is a list of players, teams and their All League Status.
BORON - Bell Job was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for Exceptional Achievement in Qualifying for All League Honors; she was also named to the 2022 All Academic Team; Kaili York was named to the 2022 Honorable Mention team.
CALIF. CITY - Marai Guinyard was named to the 2022 All League 1st Team and Makayla Haggins was named to the 2022 All League 2nd Team; Natalie Moore was named to the 2022 Honorable Mention Team and Elizabeth Lynch was named to the 2022 All Academic Team.
DESERT - Destiny Hart was named to the 2022 Honorable Mention Team and Riley Moore was named to the 2022 All Academic Team.
ROSAMOND - Kaedance Collette was named to the 2022 1st Team All League, Madison Moore was named to the 2022 Honorable Mention Team, Amber Jordan was named to the 2022 2nd Team All League and Aris Vargas was named to the 2022 All Academic Team.
The Mojave Desert News wants to congratulate all the volleyball players for making it to the High Desert 2022 All League Teams and wish you all the best in the coming years.
