Hello all you sports fans out there in Eastern Kern County, well week five has finished and we are now on to week six with little more than a month left in regular season play of East Kern County high school football and we just happen to have all the scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. So, without further delay on we go.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity team hosted Big Bear on September 16th for Bobcats Senior Night and came away with a loss by a final score of 22-20 in a "real edge of your seat, nail-biter" game; the Bobcats led by 14 at the end of the first quarter then Big Bear came back and tied the game in the second quarter. The game remained scoreless going into the third and fourth quarters then the game went into overtime; the 'Cats scored a touchdown then Big Bear came back after receiving possession and finished the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion which brought the final score to 22-20. The Bobcats have a bye week on Sept. 23rd and will be back in action against Arvin on Sept. 29th. The Bobcats seniors recognized are: #11 Dylan Dadey, #16 Miguel Garcia, #44 Dennis Mebane, #50 Ian Roberson, #52 Josian Matthews, #54 Carson Burkhead and #75 Maximus Howard: the Big Bear seniors are: #1 Sean Garvey, #11 Braeden Varney, #17 Seth Seward, #33 Jaden Weisshart, #67 Sean Cardona, Luke Meadors, Lisandro Rojas, Tyson Prudhomme and Reef Perrin; scores for the 29th game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Varsity Ravens took Santa Rosa Academy on Sept. 17th and came home with a huge loss by a final score of 40-6. The Ravens then took on Rosamond at home on Sept. 23rd before returning to the Ravens Nest with the JV team to tackle Bishop Union on Sept. 30th; scores for the 23rd and 30th games in our next report.
DESERT - No Games to report on this season.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs traveled to Thacher in Ojai on Sept. 17th and came home with a loss by a final score of 46-26. The Mustangs hosted Alpaugh on Sept. 23rd before traveling to Cate on Sept. 30th; scores for the 23rd and 30th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Varsity Roadrunners tackled Foothill on Sept. 16th in their Homecoming Game and suffered a huge loss by a final score of 28-0; the Varsity Roadrunners take on Calif. City on Sept. 23rd then both teams take on Kern Valley on Sept 30th; scores for the 23rd and 30th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the JV and Varsity Warriors tackled Arvin on Sept. 16th; the JV team came home with a huge win by a final score of 41-0 and the Varsity team came home with a win by a final score of 28-10. The JV team and the Varsity teams take on Golden West on Sept. 23rd and South on Sept. 30th; scores for the 23rd and 30th games in our next report.
