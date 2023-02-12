Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, it's close to the end of the regular season and we're bringing you all the latest scores and final games on tap according to MaxPreps. Who's going to the playoffs? Who will reign as CIF Champions in the High Desert? Stay tuned for the regular season final scores, overall totals and playoff advancements.
BORON – the Bobcats hit the field Rosamond on Jan. 31st; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 11-0 and the Varsity boys also lost by a final score of 11-0. The Bobcats then hosted Frazier Mountain on Feb. 2nd; the Varsity girls lost again by a final score of 8-4 and the Varsity boys lost again by a final score of 11-0 then, the Bobcats traveled to Bishop Union on Feb. 7th then hosted Calif. City on Feb. 9th (Senior Night) scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens headed to Mammoth on Jan 31st; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 2-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 2-1. The Ravens then took on Bishop Union on Feb. 2nd where the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 7-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 4-0 , they then hosted Kern Valley on Feb. 7th (Senior Night) then took on Boron on Feb. 9th scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity girls hit the road to Bishop Union on Jan. 31st and lost by a final score of 5-0 then, took on Mammoth on Feb. 4th; the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 4-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 5-0. The Scorpions then hosted Rosamond on Feb. 7th (Senior Night), the hit the field against Frazier Mountain on Feb. 9th; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity teams headed to Boron on Jan. 31st; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 11-0 and the Varsity boys also won by a final score of 11-0. The Roadrunners then hosted Kern Valley on Feb. 2nd (Senior Night); the Varsity girls tied their game by a final score of 1-1 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 10-0, and Mammoth on Feb. 4th; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 1-0 (Regan Novak was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys also won by a final score of 1-0 before traveling to Desert on Feb. 7th. We want to recognize the Roadrunners Varsity Seniors and they are: Varsity girls - #4 Burgundy Davison, #5 Regan Novak, #11 Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and #13 Alexy Finch. The Varsity boys seniors are - #4 Daniel Flores, #6 Ezequiel Mercado, #10 Randy Figueroa, #11 Isaias Cibrian, #12 Helmer Contreras, #21 Reyes Arturo, #25 Johnnathen Villamore, #26 Alexander Mayu Alvarez, #30 Kevin Hernandez, #37 Sergio Segura-Zeped , #59 Damian Vega Meza and #70 Jorge Baldaras. Congratulations to the seniors and the rest of the teams; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV boys and Varsity teams took on East Bakersfield on Feb. 1st; the Varsity girls won by a final score of 4-0, the JV boys tied their game by a final score of 0-0 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 5-1. The Warriors took on North on Feb. 3rd; the JV boys won by a final score of 1-0, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 4-1 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 4-1. The Warriors then took on West on Feb. 8th (Senior Night) then the JV and Varsity teams hit the field in the final games of the regular season against Arvin on Feb. 10th; scores and final regular season standings in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.