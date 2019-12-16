The Rosamond Roadrunner JV and Varsity soccer season is well underway and it began with a loss by the JV girls.
The Runners JV girls started their season on Nov. 18th at home against Palmdale and lost by a final score of 2-0 in a non conference game then on Nov. 22nd they lost again at home when they went up against Antelope Valley in another non conference game; final score was 8-0. On Nov. 25th the Runners traveled to Highland for another non conference match up then returned home to take on Golden Valley in a non conference game on Dec. 3rd. The Runners lost to Golden Valley by a final score of 16-0. A three day neutral tournament was held from Dec. 5-7 however, the Runners only played two days. The first day of the tournament which was Dec. 6th, the Runners took on Knight and lost by a final score of 14-0 then later that day, they played Lancaster. The final day of the tournament which was held on Dec. 7th saw the Runners to against Quartz Hill, unfortunately the Runners lost by a final score of 12-0. The Runners are on winter break and will return to action after the break. Stay tuned for more JV girls Runner action.
The JV boys didn’t have much luck either; beginning their season on Nov. 18th at Knight and lost by a final score of 8-0; they then traveled to Eastside on Nov. 19th to play in yet another non conference game and lost by a final score of 5-2. The Runner then returned home to take on Antelope Valley in non conference action and lost again by a final score of 1-0 then traveled to Golden Valley on Dec. 6th and lost a non conference game by a final score of 5-0.
The Runners Varsity boys started their season with a loss to Knight on Nov. 18th by a final score of 3-0 in non conference play. On Nov. 19th the Varsity team traveled to Eastside for another non conference game and lost by a final score of 1-0, took on Golden Valley on Dec. 6th and lost by a final score of 4-0, Dec. 9th saw the Runners take on Kern Valley and acquired another loss in league play by a final score of 3-0; the Runners finally returned home to play Frazier Mountain in conference action on Dec. 10th and won their first game of the season by a final score of 3-0; the Runners won again on Dec. 12th when they traveled to Bishop Union for a conference game-final score was 1-0, they returned home on Dec. 20th to take on Mammoth in non conference action before taking winter break. The Runners will be back in action at home when they face Desert on Jan. 7th. The Runner Varsity boys are ranked #1 in the High Desert standings and #8 in the Central Section Division 5 standing with 3-3 overall, 3-0 in league play, 0-3 in non league play, 2-0 at home and 1-3 away going into their Dec. 20th game against Mammoth; scores and standings in our next report.
The Runner Varsity girls started their season with a win against Desert in league play at home on Nov. 12th; final score was 10-0, the girls were at home again on Nov. 18th against Palmdale in non league action and lost by a final score of 2-0; the following day on Nov. 21st, the girls were at home again against Mammoth. December saw the Runner Varsity girls at home on the third for non league action against Golden Valley which came with a loss by a final score of 2-1. The Runners then traveled to Ridgecrest for a neutral tournament on Dec. 6th; first they played Burroughs and won by a final score of 3-0, Mammoth was second to play the Runners and the Runner took the win by a final score of 6-0; on Dec. 7th which was the final day of the tournament the Runners played Academy for Academic Excellence and won by a final score of 2-1. The girls faced Kern Valley in a league match on Dec. 9th and ended the game in a tie score of 0-0. The Runners returned home on Dec. 10th to take on Frazier Mountain in league action and lost by a final score of 3-2.
The Runners Varsity girls are ranked at #3 in the High Desert standings and # 7 in the Central Section Division 6 standings with 5-3-1 overall, 1-1-1 in league play, 2-2-1 in non league play, 2-3 at home, 1-0-1 away and 2-0 in neutral play going into their game at Boron on Dec. 17. Scores and standings in our next report.
Happy Holidays from the Rosamond Roadrunners JV and Varsity Soccer teams and coaches.
