EAST KERN COUNTY – High school basketball regular season is well underway and we have the latest scores and league standings from around the area, so let’s get to it.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity boys hosted the annual Bob D. Lackey tournament on Dec. 9th, 10th and 11th: on Dec. 9th, the boys played Lone Pine on Dec. 9th and came away with a loss by a final score of 30-29, on Dec. 10th, the boys played Calif. City and lost by a final score of 44-35 (Ravens Jai'len Wilson was named Player of the Game) and the final game was played against Antelope Valley on Dec. 11th; the boys came away with another loss by a final score of 68-36; the Bobcats took on Desert on Dec. 14th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Varsity boys took on McFarland on Dec 6th and came home with a loss by a final score of 87-27; Player of the Game was McFarland player Oscar Lopez; the JV, Varsity girls and Varsity boys then took on Adelanto on Dec. 7th (no score reported for the JV game), the Varsity girls came away with a loss by a final score of 60-29 and the Varsity boys came away with another loss by a final score of 82-14; the boys played Silver Valley in a neutral tournament on Dec. 9th and came away with a loss by a final score of 85-39; the Ravens took on Boron on Dec. 10th and won by a final score of 44-35 (Jai’len Wilson was named Player of the Game) then played Mojave on Dec. 11th in a neutral tournament (no score reported); the Ravens took on Rosamond on Dec. 14th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions Varsity girls hosted Lone Pine on Dec 3rd and came away with a loss by a final score of 52-26 while the Varsity boys took on Mojave on Dec. 9th and came away with a win by a final score of 55-39; the Varsity boys played Arvin on Dec. 10th and won by a final score of 57-50 then played Silver Valley on Dec. 11th and lost by a final score of 63-55. The JV and Varsity Scorpions take on Boron at home on Dec. 14th then Calif. City on Dec. 17th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs Varsity girls played Silver Valley on Dec. 4th (no score reported) then traveled to Frazier Mountain along with the Varsity boys on Dec. 6th (no scores reported); the Varsity boys took on Antelope Valley in a neutral tournament on Dec. 10th and won by a final score of 54-50 then took on Calif. City on Dec. 11th in a neutral tournament (no score reported). The Mustangs then hosted Arvin on Dec. 14th while the Varsity girls take on Baker on Jan. 4th and Big Pine on Jan. 8th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – The Runners Varsity girls took on Antelope Valley at home on Dec. 6th and came away with a win by a final score of 57-13, the JV and Varsity boys also hosted Antelope Valley on Dec. 6th; the JV team came away with a loss by a final score of 37-27 and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 75-71; Rosamond #22 Garett Kofahl was named Player of the Game. The teams then played Tehachapi on Dec. 9th where the JV girls came away with a loss by a final score of 68-8, the JV boys came away with a loss by a final score of 60-24, the Varsity girls came away with a loss by a final score of 54-16 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 62-61. The Runners traveled to Highland on Dec. 13th according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The Warriors JV boys hosted the North Stars on Dec. 2nd and came away with a win by a final score of 44-38; the Varsity girls hosted Centennial on Dec. 3rd and came away with a win by a final score of 36-30. The JV and Varsity teams played Taft on Dec 7th; the JV girls came home with a win by a final score of 49-5, the Varsity girls came home with a win by a final score of 38-32, the JV boys came home with a win by a final score of 47-45 and the Varsity boys came home with win by a final score of 53-47. The teams then took on Rosamond on Dec. 9th; the JV girls came away with a win by a final score of 68-8; Annie Loken was named JV Player of the Game, the JV boys came away with a win by a final score of 60-24, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 54-16 and the Varsity boys came away with a loss by a final score of 62-61; Rosamond player Sebastian Borrego was named Player of the Game. The JV girls, JV boys and Varsity girls Warriors took on Wasco on Dec. 13th while the Varsity boys took on Frontier on Dec. 15th then South on Dec. 16th in a neutral tournament according to MaxPreps: updated scores in our next report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.