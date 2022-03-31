Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their sixth week (due to spring break for some area schools) and we're bringing you the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats teams traveled to Desert on March 22nd; the girls won by a final score of 20-1 in 5 innings (Scorpions #99 Addison Crawford was named Player of the Game) and the boys came home with a shut-out win by a final score of 34-0 in 4 innings. The Bobcats then hosted Kern Valley on March 25th; the girls came away with another shut-out win by a final score of 10-0 in 5 innings and the boys also won by a final score of 10-8 in 6 1/2 innings; the 'Cats then hosted Mammoth on March 29th then travel to Rosamond on April 1st: scores for the March 29th and April 1st games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens Varsity teams hit the field against Rosamond on March 22nd; the girls lost by a final score of 8-7 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys had a shut-out loss by a final score of 3-0 in 6 1/2 innings. The Ravens hosted Desert on March 25th where the girls won by a final score of 16-3 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys won by a final score of 14-8 in 6 1/2 innings. The Ravens then traveled to Frazier Mountain on March 29th and hosted Mammoth on April 1st: scores for the March 29th and April 1st games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions Varsity Scorpions hosted Boron on March 22nd to face the Bobcats; the girls lost by a final score of 20-1 in 5 innings (#99 Addison Crawford was named Player of the Game) and the boys suffered a shut-out loss by a final score of 30-0 in 4 innings. The Scorpions then hit the field in Calif. City against the Ravens on March 25th; the girls lost by a final score of 16-3 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 14-8 in 6 1/2 innings. The Scorpions then hosted Kern Valley on March 29th and Bishop Union on April 1st: scores for the March 29th and April 1st games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity boys hit the field against Lee Vining on March 11th (no score reported at this time) and the girls play Lee Vining on March 29th; the boys take on Lone Pine on April 1st scores for the March 29th and April 1st games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners hosted Calif. City on March 22nd; the girls won by a final score of 8-7 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys had a shut-out win by a final score of 3-0 in 6 1/2 innings. The Roadrunners then hosted Frazier Mountain on March 25th; the girls won by a final score of 31-7 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys also won by a final score of 11-5 in 6 1/2 innings (#1 Daniel Flores was named Player of the Game). The Roadrunners then hit the road to Bishop Union on March 29th and hosted Boron on April 1st: scores for the March 29th and April 1st games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity girls and boys took on Bakersfield Christian on March 21st; the girls lost by a final score of 5-4 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys had a shut-out loss by a final score of 14-0 in 6 1/2 innings; the Varsity teams hit the field against Independence on March 23rd; the girls lost by a final score of 16-3 in 5 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 10-3 in 7 innings. The JV boys hit the field against Bakersfield Christian on March 25th (no score reported at this time) then the JV girls and Varsity teams traveled to Golden Valley on March 30th, the Varsity teams then play West on April 1st ; scores for the March 30th and April 1st games in our next report.
