Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 3 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats took on Rim of the World at home on Feb. 27th (no game due to weather and road conditions) then traveled to Vasquez on March 3rd and came home with a loss by a final score of 13-2 in 5 innings before hosting Hesperia Christian on March 16th and Desert on March 21st; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens took on Antelope Valley on March 1st and won by a final score of 14-6 in 7 innings then played against Mira Monte on March 3rd and lost by a final score of 4-1 in 6 1/2 innings before hitting the field against Immanuel Christian on March 7th, hosting Immanuel Christian on March 9th then head to Littlerock on March 11th before taking on Mojave on March 14th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions hit the field against Silver Valley in their season opener on March 2nd and lost by an upsetting score of 6-5 in 7 innings; the Scopions take on University Prep on March 14th, hit the field against Boron on March 21st and head to Kern Valley (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs played Palmdale Space Academy on Feb. 27th and won by a final score of 12-2 before hitting the field against Kern Valley (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 7th, Calif. City on March 14th and Immanuel Christian on March 17th then Lee Vining (weather and road conditions permitting) on March 28th scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the JV/Varsity teams took on West on Feb. 27th; the JV team won by a final score of 16-5 in 4 innings and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 3-2 in 8 innings, the JV team hosted Desert Christian on Feb. 28th and lost by a final score of 17-7 in 6 innings then, the Varsity team played Wasco on March 4th and lost by a final score of 18-5 in 4 1/2 innings; both teams take on South on March 14th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV team took on Mira Monte on Feb. 27th and won by a final score of 20-2 in 4 innings and the Varsity team took on Eastside on Feb. 28th (no game due to weather and road conditions) before both teams took on Taft on March 3rd; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost by a final score of 2-0 in 6 1/2 innings. The Warriors take on Chavez on March 6th, Highland on March 9th (Varsity only) then both teams hit the field against Immanuel on March 13th and host South on March 16th; scores in our next report.
