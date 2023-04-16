Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 8 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats took on Bishop Union on April 4th and lost by a final score of 16-7 in 6 1/2 innings then played Desert on April 5th and won by a final score of 11-10 then hosted Frazier Mountain on April 11th, took on Calif. City on April 18th then traveled to Desert on April 21st; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hit the field against Lone Pine on April 4th and won by a final score of 17-7 in 4 1/2 innings then took on Immanuel Christian on April 6th and won the shut out game by a final score of 27-0 in 5 innings, host Bishop Union on April 11th and Kern Valley on April 14th before taking on Boron on April 18th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions played against Bishop Union on March 31st and lost by a final score of 15-1 in 4 1/2 innings. The Scorpions then took on Boron on April 5th and lost again by a final score of 11-10 then hosted Mammoth on April 11th, travel to Frazier Mountain on April 18th then host Boron on April 21st and Kern Valley on April 28th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs took to the field against Trona on April 4th and won by a final score of 26-16 then again on April 11th they hosted Immanuel Christian on April 18th before taking on Lone Pine on April 21st; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners host Kern Valley on April 11th (both teams), travel to Desert on April 19th (Varsity only), host Calif. City on April 21st (Varsity only) and Frazier Mountain on April 25th (Varsity only); scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Varsity team then hit the field against Sanger (Warriors lost by a final score of 14-3 in 7 innings) and Lindsay (Warriors won by a final score of 5-2 in 6 1/2 innings) on April 3rd, Monache on April 4th (Warriors won by a final score of 12-6 in 5 1/2 innings) and Misssion Oak on April 5th (Warriors lost by a final score of 4-1 in 7 innings) before both teams took on South on April 11th, South on April 13th and East Bakersfield on April 18th; scores in our next report.
