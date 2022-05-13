Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school baseball and softball are now in their 12th week of action and with just a couple more games left in the regular season; we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats hosted Rosamond on May 3rd; the girls (Senior Night) won by a final score of 6-1 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys won by a final score of 13-7 in 6 1/2 innings. The Bobcats then took on Frazier Mountain on May 6th; the girls won by Forfeit and the boys won by a final score of 15-4 in 6 1/2 innings. The Bobcats then hit the field against Bishop Union on May 10th and Calif. City on May 12th. The Bobcat Varsity girls seniors are: #0 Addison Tarrow, #24 Tatum Wiggs and #31 Skylynn Roberson: scores for the May 10th and 12th games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Varsity Ravens take on Mammoth on May 3rd; the girls won by a final score of 23-3 and the boys lost by a final score of 15-7. The Ravens took on Bishop Union on May 6th; the girls won by a final score of 9-6 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 14-2 in 7 innings. The Ravens hosted Kern Valley on May 10th then took on Boron on May 12th: scores for the May 10th and 12th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions took on Bishop Union on May 3rd; the girls suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 10-0 in 5 innings and the boys also suffered a shut out loss by a final score of 17-0 in 4 1/2 innings. The Scorpions then hosted Mammoth on May 6th; the girls won by a final score of 15-2 in 4 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 17-1 in 5 innings. The Scorpions took on Rosamond on May 10th then traveled to Frazier Mountain on May 12th: scores for the May 10th and 12th games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustangs Varsity girls took on Immanuel Christian on May 3rd (Senior Night) and came away with a loss by a final score of 18-4 in 5 innings. The Varsity senior girls are: #8 Odette Almendarez, #17 Juanita Parra Palacio, Lauren Robertson, Lynnette Escobedo and Zahira Mecina. The Varsity boys took on Baker on May 3rd (Senior Night and no score reported at this time); the Varsity senior boys are: #4 Gerardo Perez, #12 Rodrigo Padilla, #17 Adrian Aranda, #18 Andrez Oceguera and #21 Bilal Hooson; congratulations to the seniors for a well-played regular season. The Varsity girls finished their regular season at 3-5 overall and 2-3 in league play while the Varsity boys took on Lee Vining in their final game of the regular season on May 10th: score and regular season stats in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners traveled to Boron on May 3rd; (Boron girls Senior Night) and lost by a final score of 6-1 in 6 1/2 innings, the boys also lost by a final score of 13-7 in 6 1/2 innings.The Roadrunners then hosted Kern Valley on May 6th; the girls won by a final score of 14-11 in 6 1/2 innings, the boys also won by a final score of 16-2. The Roadrunners traveled to Desert on May 10th and hosted Mammoth on May 12th: scores for the May 10th and 12th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the Warriors JV girls and Varsity teams took on Golden Valley on May 4th; the JV girls (no scores reported at this time), the Varsity girls also played a double-header, in the first game, the girls lost by a final score of 8-5 then in the second game, the girls won by a final score of 22-5 in 4 1/2 innings and the Varsity boys came away with a shut out win by a final score of 20-0. The JV girls and Varsity Warriors took on Golden Valley again on May 6th; the JV girls (no score reported at this time), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 8-6 and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 18-2 in 5 innings. The Varsity teams took on West on May 11th and 13th: scores for the May 11th and 13th games in our next report.
