Hello there again sports fans, East Kern area high school spring sports are now in their eighth week (due to spring break for some area schools) and we're bringing you the latest scores and games on tap for the regular season from the Mojave Desert News sports desk.
BORON - According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats took on Frazier Mountain on April 5th; the girls won by a final score of 17-1 in 5 innings, the boys also won by a final score of 13-1 in 5 innings then hosted Bishop Union on April 8th; the girls shut out Bishop Union and won by a final score of 5-0 in 7 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 14-4 in 7 innings. The Bobcats take on Calif. City on April 19th then return home to play Desert on April 22nd: scores for the April 19th and 22nd games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - According to MaxPreps, the Ravens hit the road to Bishop Union on April 5th; the girls lost by a final score of 71- in 6 1/2 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 30-3 in 4 1/2 innings then returned home to take on Kern Valley on April 8th; the girls won by a final score of 8-5 and the boys lost by a final score of 15-10 in 6 1/2 innings. The Varsity girls take on Immanuel Christian on April 11th while the Varsity boys travel to Mojave on April 13th then both teams return home to play Boron on April 19th: scores for the April 11th and 13th games in our next report.
DESERT - According to MaxPreps, the Scorpions traveled to Mammoth on April 5th; the girls won by a final score of 30-11 in 5 innings (#4 Hannah Rosenberger was named Player of the Game) and the boys lost by a final score of 16-2 before returning to play Rosamond on April 8th; the girls won by a final score of 22-19 in 7 innings and the boys lost by a final score of 24 in 4 1/2 innings. The Scorpions host Frazier Mountain on April 19th then travel to Boron on April 22nd: scores for the April 19th and 22nd games in our next report.
MOJAVE - According to MaxPreps, the Mustang boys and girls took on Trona on April 5th; the girls got a shut out win against the Tornadoes by a final score of 22-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 11-7 in 6 innings. The Mustangs took on Trona again on April 12th; both teams then hosted Calif. City on April 13th, the Varsity boys then hosted Lone Pine on April 15th: scores for the April 12, 13th and 15th games in our next report.
ROSAMOND - According to MaxPreps, the Roadrunners traveled to Kern Valley on April 5th; the girls lost by a final score of 14-10 in 6 1/2 innings and the boys also lost by a final score of 3-2. The Roadrunners then hosted Desert on April 8th; the girls lost by a final score of 22-19 in 7 innings and the boys won by a final score of 21-4 in 4 1/2 innings. The Varsity girls traveled to Mammoth on April 12th and the Varsity boys traveled to Mammoth on April 19th: scores for the April 12th and 19th games in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - According to MaxPreps, the JV and Varsity teams played Ridgeview at home on April 4th; the JV girls won by a final score of 11-10 in 5 1/2 innings (#6 Rheanna Bell was named Player of the Game), the Varsity girls won by a final score of 9-3, the JV boys won by a final score of 19-18 in 6 1/2 innings and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 14-3. The Warriors then traveled to Ridgeview to play the Wolfpack again on April 6th; the JV girls won by a final score of 18-16 in 5 innings, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 14-8 in 7 innings, the JV boys lost by a final score of 16-3 in 4 1/2 innings and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 20-2 in 6 1/2 innings. The Varsity girls played Summer Charter Collegiate Academy on April 8th in a neutral tournament and won by a final score of 13-2 in 5 innings then took on Chavez on April 9th in Wasco (no score reported at this time) while the Varsity boys are slated to play in the Visalia Tournament on April 11th then play Sanger on April 12th and Tulare Western on April 13th; scores for the April 11th, 12th and 13th games in our next report.
