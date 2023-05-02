California City, CA (93505)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early. A few showers possible late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.