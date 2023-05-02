Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, we're in week 11 of regular season play and we're bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats hit the field against Desert on April 21st (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 16-5 in 4 1/2 innings then hosted Kern Valley on April 25th and lost again by a final score of 14-1 in 4 1/2 innings then traveled to Mammoth on April 27th and came home with a loss by a final score of 17-6 in 4 1/2 innings. The Bobcats then hosted Mammoth on April 29th, traveled to Rosamond on May 2nd and Frazier Mountain on May 5th, host Bishop Union on May 9th then take on Calif. City in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens hosted Desert on April 25th and won by a final score of 7-2 in 6 1/2 innings and traveled to Frazier Mountain on April 28 where they came home with a win by a final score of 6-3 in 7 innings. The Ravens traveled to Mammoth on May 2nd, Bishop Union on May 5th, Kern Valley on May 9th and host Boron in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions took on Boron on April 21st (updated scoring) and won by a final score of 16-5 in 4 1/2 innings, they then hit the field against Calif. City on April 25th and lost by a final score of 7-2 in 6 innings; they then hosted Frazier Mountain on April 28th and lost again by a final score of 12-0. The Scorpions head to Mammoth on May 5th then host Frazier Mountain on May 11th in their final game of the regular season; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs hit the field against Lee Vining in a double-header on April 29th then host Lone Pine on May 5th then take on Immanuel Christian in their final game of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners took on Frazier Mountain on April 25th (Varsity only) and won by a final score of 13-0 in 4 1/2 innings; then both teams took on Bishop Union on April 28th; the JV team ( no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team lost again by a final score of 5-4 in 6 1/2 innings. The Roadrunner then hosted Boron on May 2nd, take on Kern Valley on May 5th (JV team final game of the regular season), Desert on May 9th then take on Mammoth in a double header on May 11th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the JV/Varsity teams hosted North on April 25th; the JV team won by a final score of 16-0 in 3 1/2 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 18-0 in 4 1/2 innings, played North again on April 27th; the JV team won again by a final score of 12-0 in 4 innings and the Varsity team won by a final score of 16-0 in 7 innings before taking on West on May 2nd and May 4th, hosting Arvin on May 9th then traveling to Arvin on May 11th for their final games of the regular season on May 11th; scores in our next report.
