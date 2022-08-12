EAST KERN COUNTY - Hey there all you sports fans, well summer has wound down and it's time once again for area schools to begin; which includes the season openers for high school football. Here are the season openers for the Eastern Kern County high school football teams according to MaxPreps.
BORON - the Bobcats Varsity football team played a preseason scrimmage game at home on Saturday Aug 12th; the Bobcats are then scheduled to take on Foothill in their season opener at home on Aug 19th; game time is at 7:30 p.m. The Bobcats then take on Mira Monte on Aug 26th at home then travel to Riverside Prep on Sept 2nd; score from the scrimmage game in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity football team hit the gridiron against Fillmore on Aug 19th in their season opener then return home on Aug 26th to play Lindsay then take on Vasquez at home on Sept 2nd; scores for the Aug 19th game against Fillmore in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity football team takes on St. Monica at home on Aug 19th in their season opener then travel the Vasquez on Aug 26th and Farmersville on Sept 2nd; scores for the St. Monica game and our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustang Varsity football team is slated to take on Fresno Christian for their season opener inside the Mustang Corral on Aug 26th then head to Lancaster to play Lancaster Christian on Sept 9th; score from the Aug 26th game in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners Varsity football team takes on Little Rock at home in their season opener on Aug 19th then hit the field against Big Bear on Aug 26 before traveling to Colton on Sept 2nd; scores for the August 19th season opener in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors Varsity football team travel to Burroughs in their season opener on Aug 19th then return home to take on Highland on Aug 26th and Taft on Sept 1st; scores for the Aug 19th season opener and our next report.
